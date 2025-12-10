Did Diddy actually try to poison Jamie Foxx?! Here’s what really happened between them

31 mins ago

Since Sean Combs: The Reckoning dropped on Netflix last week, the internet has been absolutely chaotic with conspiracy theories about Diddy’s alleged victims, and one name that keeps getting thrown into the mix is Jamie Foxx.

A viral TikTok from a celebrity gossip creator has been making the rounds, claiming Foxx said he was poisoned by Diddy and then turned him over to the FBI. The original upload has disappeared, but not before it was reposted across TikTok and racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

The theory suggests Foxx appeared in Diddy’s alleged “freak-off tapes”, the feds wanted him as a witness, and Diddy supposedly tried to silence him. It even claims Foxx will expose this in his next Netflix comedy special.

There’s also talk of a “celebrity bodyguard” who has supposedly been telling this same story for over a year and recently hinted the truth was “about to come out”. Add this to the fact that Foxx and Diddy have been friends for years, photographed together countless times and even part of a self-described “rat pack” with Ashton Kutcher in the late 2000s, and conspiracy theorists think they’ve cracked the case.

But… the reality is a lot less dramatic.

Foxx was hospitalised two years ago after suffering a haemorrhagic stroke and bleeding on the brain. While recovering, he admitted he was confused and in disbelief, sneaking his phone into his hospital room to check what the outside world was saying about him. Instead of helpful updates, he found thousands of people on the internet speculating that Diddy had tried to kill him, or that he had been cloned and replaced.

“No, Puffy didn’t try to kill me,” he said during The Hollywood Reporter’s Stand-Up Comedy Roundtable, while joking about scrolling the conspiracy theories from a hospital bed. He even joked that the psychiatrist treating him lowered his medication dosage after hearing the wild things he was reading online.

Foxx also addressed the rumours head-on in his Netflix special What Had Happened Was…, poking fun at the theory that Diddy was behind his stroke: “The internet was trying to kill me, saying Puffy was trying to kill me. I know what you’re thinking… did he?!”

More recently, while campaigning for his Netflix special at an Emmys event, Foxx didn’t hesitate to call Diddy “a nasty motherf**ker”, and acknowledged how devastating the current allegations are, particularly Black people who once viewed Diddy as a cultural hero: Diddy is crazy, huh?

“I don’t know if he is going to jail but he is a nasty motherf**ker. Am I right? Specially for us… White people, like, ‘It’s cool,’ but for Black people… that was our hero. All that goddamn baby oil, boy! Why you so nasty, Diddy?”

Still, some TikTok commenters are trying to connect Foxx’s stroke to a list of other alleged Diddy-linked tragedies, from Heavy D to Kim Porter, insisting Jamie narrowly “escaped” the same fate.

Right now, the only thing Foxx is confirming is that the internet nearly drove him insane… and that Diddy throws parties so weird he bounces by 9pm.

