The brutal reason 50 Cent chose ABC for Diddy doc interview, as people call him a ‘menace’

50 Cent recently sat down with ABC to discuss his new Netflix documentary about Diddy, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

Diddy and 50 Cent’s long-standing beef is the feud of the century, with the latter offering up brutal running commentary during the former’s highly publicised human trafficking trial. That animosity literally created work opportunities for 50 Cent, and as an executive producer, he took his professional-level hating to Netflix.

On December 1, the one-time Grammy winner claimed there’s no feud between him and Diddy, which is especially ironic when you consider he’ been dubbed a “generational ragebaiter” for his constant comments, jabs, and pokes at the disgraced rapper.

“I don’t know him to be tough. Like, we haven’t even had problems. Me and him. They all say we’ve had beef for 20 years, but I have hired both of his sons for different projects that I worked on,” he shared.

“Two different television shows, Quincy [Brown] and Justin [Combs]. So I don’t have that energy towards him where we were trying to hurt each other. When other people pointed out those situations, like that he was dangerous, then I said, ‘Oh, okay.’ I had to take it in, but we never got there.”

It was only a week after the interview that 50 Cent confirmed why he did it, and the reason is beyond brutal.

50 Cent deliberately chose ABC to talk about his Diddy documentary

Very quickly after watching the interview, people theorised that 50 Cent chose ABC because it’s one of the only channels inmates can watch in prison.

“Finding out 50 Cent agreed to do an interview with ABC news station only because it’s one of the few stations they’re allowed to watch in prison. He’s a menace,” one person wrote with a laughing emoji.

Another said: “I really am not hating to my full potential.”

50 Cent noticed the narrative and responded accordingly, posting a screenshot of the first tweet alongside the caption: “I thought about it, what’s wrong with that?”

I really am not hating to my full potential. https://t.co/KIXhDwEOMj — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) December 8, 2025

Elsewhere in the interview, ABC asked him what he thought Diddy’s reaction would be. 50 Cent answered with a full smile, but something tells me Diddy would have the opposite reaction to the documentary.

Imitating Diddy, he said: “Wow, this is amazing. I think he’s going to say, ‘I think this is the best documentary I’ve seen in a long time.”

Erm, yeah. Sure, he will. Back in reality, Diddy called it “fundamentally unfair, and illegal.”

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock and ABC