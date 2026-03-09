Ew: Alex from Love Is Blind’s dating app profile has leaked, and red flag is an understatement

1 hour ago

There have been a couple in Love Is Blind season 10, but Alex Henderson is definitely in the running for the biggest red flag this season.

From jarring statements about being a nomad to following some pretty gross profiles on Instagram, Alex has been giving Chris Fusco a run for his money by being an all-around menace on Love Is Blind. It’s earned him very few supporters online.

“Alex might be the most unlikable person I’ve ever seen on Love is Blind. Just zero vulnerability, always has to be the ‘alpha’, and a crypto bro Trump lover,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Does Alex have some kind of reverse dysmorphia, shallow Hal type of condition that makes him think he’s the hottest sh*t that’s ever walked the planet? Because he’s gross and a pr*ck.”

Well, don’t let those guys get a hold of Alex’s leaked Hinge profile. Ah, too late.

Yay, Alex Henderson is just as jarring outside of Love Is Blind

If we’ve learned anything from reality TV over the years, it’s that every red flag lad needs their red flag dating profile. Alex opted for Hinge, and people on TikTok have been sharing a look inside.

In a time-honoured tradition amongst heterosexual men, Alex’s first picture on Hinge was him holding two fish. Why straight men feel the need to boast about their fishing prowess does require more attention, but I digress.

In his two truths and a lie section, Alex wrote: “I have abs, I make six figures a year, I was a college athlete.”

His profile then featured the usual tidbits of information, like where he went to school, his height, his religion, and his job. It also features the word “conservative”, but I feel as though that should be bold and underlined.

For his best travel story, he wrote: “I went swimming and surfing with manta rays. I fell 60 per cent of the time all the time.”

Then there were more pictures, including a cute puppy, but don’t be fooled by a cute dog. In his “what I am crazy about” section, he simply wrote two words: Joe Rogan. General rule of thumb for life: Don’t date men who have strong positive opinions about male podcasters – or anypodcasters for that matter.

His final picture was his literal wedding shot from Love Is Blind.

Featured image credit: Netflix/TikTok