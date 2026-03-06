Love is Blind’s Alex and Ashley’s unaired convo before the altar actually changes everything

4 hours ago

Guys, Alex has just revealed an unaired conversation he had with Ashley before their Love Is Blind wedding, and it’s actually so messy.

In the wedding episodes of Love Is Blind, we found out that Alex and Ashley didn’t get married. The two had been showing cracks in their foundation since leaving the pods, from Alex saying she wasn’t his usual type, to the issues in their sex life. This all means the “no” at the altar wasn’t all that surprising. But in an interview with Tudum, Alex has revealed that it was actually planned.

“So what people don’t know is that I had a conversation with Ashley off-camera the day before the wedding,” Alex said. “I was [like], ‘Hey, we didn’t get there, but I thank you for being my partner through this.’ I really didn’t want her to get blindsided. It was a quick conversation — met with an ‘Okay, I respect that’ from her — and that was that. I was going into the ceremony thinking we were going to politely just be like, ‘Hey, it wasn’t it’.”

So basically, before they even got to the altar, Alex and Ashley had broken up – and Alex is claiming he was the initiator. The edit makes it seem like it was a lot more on Ashley’s side and that it came out of nowhere, but the two have admitted that was not the case.

When asked why they even followed through with the wedding, Ashley said it was a promise she’d made to herself.

“I needed to see this all the way through, not only [for] the experiment, but for myself,” Ashley said. “My dad always says the best thing he ever taught his kids is how to make a decision. I’m a fighter, so if I have an argument with the person that I love, I’m going to fight through that — I’m not just going to run and hide and ghost him. I’m going to give him the opportunity to show me that he can be the man I deserve.”

Alex has clarified that the reason he and Ashley didn’t work is because of his preference for women with dark features.

“It was just two people, two very, very different lives, and it just didn’t work,” Ashley says. “At the end of the day, there were just some nonnegotiables for both of us, whether it was his lying or my hair colour. I’m not everybody’s cup of tea. I know that, and I’m just looking for something more.”

Right, so maybe next time let’s not sign up for a show called Love Is Blind.

