Love is Blind’s Alex and Ashley’s unaired convo before the altar actually changes everything

I can’t believe they cut it out

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Guys, Alex has just revealed an unaired conversation he had with Ashley before their Love Is Blind wedding, and it’s actually so messy.

In the wedding episodes of Love Is Blind, we found out that Alex and Ashley didn’t get married. The two had been showing cracks in their foundation since leaving the pods, from Alex saying she wasn’t his usual type, to the issues in their sex life. This all means the “no” at the altar wasn’t all that surprising. But in an interview with Tudum, Alex has revealed that it was actually planned.

“So what people don’t know is that I had a conversation with Ashley off-camera the day before the wedding,” Alex said. “I was [like], ‘Hey, we didn’t get there, but I thank you for being my partner through this.’ I really didn’t want her to get blindsided. It was a quick conversation — met with an ‘Okay, I respect that’ from her — and that was that. I was going into the ceremony thinking we were going to politely just be like, ‘Hey, it wasn’t it’.”

So basically, before they even got to the altar, Alex and Ashley had broken up – and Alex is claiming he was the initiator. The edit makes it seem like it was a lot more on Ashley’s side and that it came out of nowhere, but the two have admitted that was not the case.

When asked why they even followed through with the wedding, Ashley said it was a promise she’d made to herself.

“I needed to see this all the way through, not only [for] the experiment, but for myself,” Ashley said. “My dad always says the best thing he ever taught his kids is how to make a decision. I’m a fighter, so if I have an argument with the person that I love, I’m going to fight through that — I’m not just going to run and hide and ghost him. I’m going to give him the opportunity to show me that he can be the man I deserve.”

Alex has clarified that the reason he and Ashley didn’t work is because of his preference for women with dark features.

“It was just two people, two very, very different lives, and it just didn’t work,” Ashley says. “At the end of the day, there were just some nonnegotiables for both of us, whether it was his lying or my hair colour. I’m not everybody’s cup of tea. I know that, and I’m just looking for something more.”

Right, so maybe next time let’s not sign up for a show called Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Anti-immigration protest causes closure of Edinburgh Napier campus

Jamie Calder

The protest comes after after a stabbing in the west of Edinburgh

uk uni cities most expensive rent 2026

Watch out, these are the 20 UK uni cities where rent is the most expensive for students

Claudia Cox

Stay clear of London by at least 50 miles

Wondering if The Bride! has a post-credits scene? Here’s the answer if you missed it

Hebe Hancock

They can be so sneaky

Amber from Love Is Blind just cleared up rumours on how things went down with Jordan

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Bonnie Blue logistics pregnant

Bonnie Blue reveals the logistics of working while pregnant after her viral breeding mission

Suchismita Ghosh

She is not stopping anytime soon

Britney Spears’ friend of 20 years reveals the tragic text she sent to him after DUI arrest

Kieran Galpin

‘She is one of the strongest women I have ever met’

Who’s coming back for Bridgerton season five? All the confirmed (and rumoured) returning cast

Hebe Hancock

You mean we could get the Duke again?!

Here is every single Newcastle gig worth getting a ticket for in March

Bethan King

Currently praying for a miracle in the Lily Allen resale

Only five characters are in every single episode of Bridgerton, and one is so surprising

Ellissa Bain

I’m shocked

Millie Bobby Brown shares wild boundaries Henry Cavill set, and people don’t know how to feel

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re so intense

