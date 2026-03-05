One of the Love Is Blind cast had a ‘sneaky link’ during filming, and for once it’s a girl

3 hours ago

Alex and Ashley’s relationship on Love Is Blind was a car crash, but maybe there was *technically* a third person in that relationship.

In a moment literally everyone saw coming – including by people who don’t even know what Love Is Blind is – raging red flag Alex did not marry Ashley on season 10. They’d agreed to both say no prior to the nuptials, with Alex admitting that, for him, it came down to physical attraction.

“I hate this answer, but it’s honest. It’s the physical. [She] was not the type of woman that I wanted physically, and I couldn’t get past that. I hate saying it, but it’s true,” he said.

I can’t say she was really that devastated about the relationship ending. She took no prisoners in her wedding speech in one hell of a mic drop moment, but now new information has suggested she wasn’t that attached to her relationship in the first place.

Apparently, Ashley was dating someone (not Alex) during Love Is Blind

When it comes to Love Is Blind, content creator StoryTimeWithRikkii is essentially Wendy Williams. She’s got all the tea, and once again, she did not disappoint.

In a recent video, Rikkii claimed that she’d recieved a message from someone about Ashley. They alleged she had a “sneaky link” during the show, specifically, when she and Alex were living together in the shared apartments.

“Ashley has been dating another man since filming in the apartments after the pods. not sure if it’ll be shown on the show, but she did say that Netflix gave her a ‘villain edit’ – she reconnected with a guy she had been talking to for a while before the show and ended up hooking up with him while living with Alex,” the message read.

“Her and this new guy are part of a well known popular group of people who go out in Cleveland, best friends with the Snipe twins who will be at the wedding on the show. She was with the new guy before filming for the wedding but went through with it anyway knowing she was going to say no to Alex.”

Rikkii asked for proof of the claims, and the anonymous person provided receipts, pictures, and alleged text messages between Ashley and the man in question. The bride even threw a party for the man on April 12, just a few days after the wedding scenes were filmed on the 9th.

I don’t usually condone cheating – if you can even really call it that – but Alex is a mess, so go for it girly.

Ashley has been approached for comment.

Featured image credit: Netflix