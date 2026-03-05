‘Red flag on fire’: Therapist analyses Love Is Blind’s Alex, and Ashley dodged a bullet

55 mins ago

A therapist has broken down the red flag in Alex from Love Is Blind’s behaviour, and honestly, it looks like Ashley saved herself from a lot of trouble by saying no at the altar.

Alex has received a lot of criticism from both Love Is Blind viewers and his own fellow cast members for allegedly lying and telling a lot of inconsistent, conflicting stories – especially about where he’s lived. In one heated exchange, Ashley and Priyanka sit him down to try and figure out exactly where he’s lived.

TikToker and therapist @TherapyJeff analysed this conversation in a recent video, breaking down all the red flags he claims Alex has been showing.

As Ashley starts questioning the details on Alex’s timeline, the day trader is quick to go against what she’s saying.

“Ashley questions his timeline. His response? Deny,” Jeff noted. “So obviously he never pulls up [receipts]. That’s not transparency, that’s a prop. He’s using the idea of evidence to make her feel crazy for even asking.”

Jeff continued: “When they don’t back down, he attacks. Classic move, and that kind of shit usually works because it scrambles your brain. He’s not answering the question, right, he’s making her look unreasonable for having it.”

As Ashley and Priyanka continued to analyse what Alex was saying, he told them he felt “attacked”, which quickly changed the subject.

“And just like that, we’re no longer talking about his inconsistent stories. Now we’re managing his feelings, oh poor baby, he’s under attack,” Jeff continued. “Chef’s kiss, my friend, that’s a perfect example of DARVO.”

DARVO, Deny Attack Reverse Victim and Offender, is a classic manipulation technique recognised by psychologists that is used by those who are trying to shield themselves from accountability.

“Just an FYI, a secure person with nothing to hide does not do this. They say, ‘I know my past is confusing, let me walk you through it’. They lead with transparency, not defensiveness.,” Jeff said.

“What Alex did instead was use Ashley’s valid concerns as a weapon against her. That’s not a complicated timeline, that’s a red flag for how he handles conflict, and the fact that it seems so natural for him to fall into that manipulation is a red flag on fire.”

We now know that Ashley said no at the altar, after a messy up and down relationship withAlex from the pods to their own Ohio homes. Let’s hope the reunion is full of actual accountability.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via TherapyJeff on TikTok/Netflix