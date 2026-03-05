The Tab

‘Red flag on fire’: Therapist analyses Love Is Blind’s Alex, and Ashley dodged a bullet

Big yikes from me

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

A therapist has broken down the red flag in Alex from Love Is Blind’s behaviour, and honestly, it looks like Ashley saved herself from a lot of trouble by saying no at the altar.

Alex has received a lot of criticism from both Love Is Blind viewers and his own fellow cast members for allegedly lying and telling a lot of inconsistent, conflicting stories – especially about where he’s lived. In one heated exchange, Ashley and Priyanka sit him down to try and figure out exactly where he’s lived.

via Netflix

TikToker and therapist @TherapyJeff analysed this conversation in a recent video, breaking down all the red flags he claims Alex has been showing.

As Ashley starts questioning the details on Alex’s timeline, the day trader is quick to go against what she’s saying.

“Ashley questions his timeline. His response? Deny,” Jeff noted. “So obviously he never pulls up [receipts]. That’s not transparency, that’s a prop. He’s using the idea of evidence to make her feel crazy for even asking.”

Jeff continued: “When they don’t back down, he attacks. Classic move, and that kind of shit usually works because it scrambles your brain. He’s not answering the question, right, he’s making her look unreasonable for having it.”

As Ashley and Priyanka continued to analyse what Alex was saying, he told them he felt “attacked”, which quickly changed the subject.

“And just like that, we’re no longer talking about his inconsistent stories. Now we’re managing his feelings, oh poor baby, he’s under attack,” Jeff continued. “Chef’s kiss, my friend, that’s a perfect example of DARVO.”

@therapyjeff

Alex from Love is Blind just gave us a masterclass in DARVO. #mentalhealth #therapy #relationshiptips #loveisblind

♬ original sound – TherapyJeff

DARVO, Deny Attack Reverse Victim and Offender, is a classic manipulation technique recognised by psychologists that is used by those who are trying to shield themselves from accountability.

“Just an FYI, a secure person with nothing to hide does not do this. They say, ‘I know my past is confusing, let me walk you through it’. They lead with transparency, not defensiveness.,” Jeff said.

“What Alex did instead was use Ashley’s valid concerns as a weapon against her. That’s not a complicated timeline, that’s a red flag for how he handles conflict, and the fact that it seems so natural for him to fall into that manipulation is a red flag on fire.”

We now know that Ashley said no at the altar, after a messy up and down relationship withAlex from the pods to their own Ohio homes. Let’s hope the reunion is full of actual accountability.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image via TherapyJeff on TikTok/Netflix

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHUANDO TAN 陈传多 (@chuando_chuandoandfrey)

‘Vampire’ model goes viral on huge birthday, because people can’t believe his real age

Kieran Galpin

He predates the literal internet, but looks about 18

‘Red flag on fire’: Therapist analyses Love Is Blind’s Alex, and Ashley dodged a bullet

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Big yikes from me

McDonald’s CEO dragged burger video

McDonald’s CEO is getting brutally dragged after a video of him trying his own burger went viral

Suchismita Ghosh

Is the big bite in the room with us?

Bridgerton’s infamous steamiest ever scene was added on purpose as a ‘f**k you’ moment

Hebe Hancock

It’s actually so iconic

This tiny detail in Bridgerton wedding scene proves exact moment Benedict fell for Sophie

Ellissa Bain

Their love story is epic

In honour of International Women’s Day, here are six inspiring women who studied in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Who knew that Mischief was once (probably) home to a famous footballer?

lily allen west end girl tour wearing a dress then david harbour

Here’s exactly what’s written on Lily Allen’s ‘revenge dress’ that links to David Harbour

Claudia Cox

She literally came with receipts

Brooklyn Beckham David Victoria posts

Beckham drama rages on as David and Victoria share brutal posts ignoring Brooklyn’s request

Suchismita Ghosh

He has mocked their ‘performative’ social media posts

December 10 brutally dragged by X Factor finalist after controversial BRITs appearance

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘What a time to be alive’

Hudson

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson makes filthy comments about Connor, and now the internet is sweating

Kieran Galpin

This man is perpetually thirsty

