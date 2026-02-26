Love Is Blind’s Alex addresses the lying accusations after that messy intervention

1 hour ago

Love Is Blind season 10’s Alex has been repeatedly accused of lying in multiple episodes now, and he’s spoken up about how it all made him feel.

Alex has faced heat from Ashley in recent episodes of Love Is Blind for his ever-changing story of life before the pods. The day-trader has been in multiple different career paths and lived all around the country, creating a really confusing timeline for not only Love Is Blind viewers, but Priyanka, Ashley and her dad.

In a recent episode, Alex was confronted by Priyanka and Ashley, who both thought his background wasn’t exactly adding up. Alex was quick to defend himself, saying he felt like he was being teamed up on.

It wasn’t the first time the 321-year-old was accused of lying this season. When Alex was meeting Ashley’s dad, an intimidating lawyer, he was questioned on his body language while talking about his career history and the time he had spent travelling. He sat down with USA Today to talk about his exact feelings about that moment.

“What I remember vividly is looking down at my plate and seeing the steak that I had just ordered and then being accused of lying because I looked down at the plate,” Alex said.

“I’ve met my girlfriend’s parents before a couple times, and I have never had an experience like that. It was one of those where I definitely felt like I was on the witness stand for no real reason.”

Alex isn’t letting the criticism get to him however. The ex-football player doubled-down on his honesty, despite all the lying allegations being hurled at him this season.

“I’ll respond in the ways that I feel comfortable doing, but I’m not here to try and switch someone’s opinion of me. If you don’t like me, you don’t like me. And that’s OK.”