Right, here’s how much money Love Is Blind’s DeVonta actually earns and what his job is

As per usual, chat has quickly turned to money on Love Is Blind. It’s never long after the pods that the couples start discussing finances and what their life together might look like, financially. One Love Is Blind season 10 couple who spoke about money is DeVonta and Brittany – and his lucrative job was hot topic.

In the new episodes, DeVonta and Brittany sat down for a pretty deep chat about cash. He was asking about her funds, and monthly outgoings. He then said his previous bills had been sky high.

DeVonta then went on to talk more about his job “in sales” and how much money he makes. “One month I can make $12k, one month I can make $40k.” Brittany’s jaw, rightly so, dropped. He then joked she can’t “come looking in his pot” for money. Later, the dreaded word prenup was mentioned.

DeVonta is earning serious money in his job outside of Love Is Blind

Look, DeVonta is actually making serious cash. DeVonta is an executive loan officer for Rocket Mortgage. “With nearly two years of being in the mortgage industry, I am an experienced residential mortgage professional,” his work profile states.

It later adds: “I have been blessed to be able to assist over 100 families in the past 12 months leading to over $30+ million in closed loan volume. With my knowledge in the industry I pride myself in being able to customise creative solutions for my clients.”

The average base salary for this role in Ohio is $189k. This makes DeVonta one of the highest earners on Love Is Blind this year.

Given that he’s closed over $30million in loans, DeVonta will have also bagged a huge amount in commission – that’s why the monthly earnings figure he gave on the show fluctuated so much. It’s actually very, very believable that some months he could be earning around $40k. Not bad!

