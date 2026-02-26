The Tab

Right, here’s how much money Love Is Blind’s DeVonta actually earns and what his job is

Yes, he is secretly loaded

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

As per usual, chat has quickly turned to money on Love Is Blind. It’s never long after the pods that the couples start discussing finances and what their life together might look like, financially. One Love Is Blind season 10 couple who spoke about money is DeVonta and Brittany – and his lucrative job was hot topic.

In the new episodes, DeVonta and Brittany sat down for a pretty deep chat about cash. He was asking about her funds, and monthly outgoings. He then said his previous bills had been sky high.

DeVonta then went on to talk more about his job “in sales” and how much money he makes. “One month I can make $12k, one month I can make $40k.” Brittany’s jaw, rightly so, dropped. He then joked she can’t “come looking in his pot” for money. Later, the dreaded word prenup was mentioned.

DeVonta and Brittany talk about his job on Love Is Blind

via Netflix

DeVonta is earning serious money in his job outside of Love Is Blind

Look, DeVonta is actually making serious cash. DeVonta is an executive loan officer for Rocket Mortgage. “With nearly two years of being in the mortgage industry, I am an experienced residential mortgage professional,” his work profile states.

It later adds: “I have been blessed to be able to assist over 100 families in the past 12 months leading to over $30+ million in closed loan volume. With my knowledge in the industry I pride myself in being able to customise creative solutions for my clients.”

The average base salary for this role in Ohio is $189k. This makes DeVonta one of the highest earners on Love Is Blind this year.

Given that he’s closed over $30million in loans, DeVonta will have also bagged a huge amount in commission – that’s why the monthly earnings figure he gave on the show fluctuated so much. It’s actually very, very believable that some months he could be earning around $40k. Not bad!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Dating Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

I work with Alex from Love Is Blind

A girl who works with Alex from Love Is Blind has come forward to give us the answers we need

We found the truth behind if Love Is Blind’s Chris has been ‘buying fake Instagram followers’

Investigating what the Love Is Blind season 10 cast actually do for jobs, according to LinkedIn

Latest
benny blanco bad hygiene moments also selena gomez who i'm sure smells lovely

From feet to farts: A ranking of Benny Blanco’s grossest hygiene moments, by ick factor

Claudia Cox

That cheese bath makes me feel ill

Right, here’s how much money Love Is Blind’s DeVonta actually earns and what his job is

Hayley Soen

Yes, he is secretly loaded

Braxton

My fiancée does filthy things with other men on OnlyFans – it’s not cheating and he’s NOT gay

Kieran Galpin

He said she would get in the way of ‘bro out’ time

What Alysa Liu has really said about political beliefs after those viral pro-Trump tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She just won two Olympic gold medals

Japan zoo shares heartbreaking new update on Punch the viral monkey and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

My heart can’t cope with this

KATSEYE’S Manon responds to backlash as her Dream Academy ‘exclusion’ drama resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

She was ‘targeted’ for missing rehearsals

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco dragged

Selena Gomez responds as people urge her to ‘divorce’ Benny Blanco over his ‘gross’ podcast clip

Suchismita Ghosh

She made it very clear where she stands

Bristol University reading week: To read or not to read?

Emily Robson

Reading week — the academic equivalent of a ‘pause’ button that absolutely nobody uses as intended

Guys, people are saying Khloe K and Scott Disick are dating FOR REAL and here’s why

Ellissa Bain

This is not a drill!

Danny

Hold on, Bonnie Blue is dating Danny DeVito? The truth as a loved-up pic emerges

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the romance started at a ‘no phones allowed’ charity gala in Monaco

benny blanco bad hygiene moments also selena gomez who i'm sure smells lovely

From feet to farts: A ranking of Benny Blanco’s grossest hygiene moments, by ick factor

Claudia Cox

That cheese bath makes me feel ill

Right, here’s how much money Love Is Blind’s DeVonta actually earns and what his job is

Hayley Soen

Yes, he is secretly loaded

Braxton

My fiancée does filthy things with other men on OnlyFans – it’s not cheating and he’s NOT gay

Kieran Galpin

He said she would get in the way of ‘bro out’ time

What Alysa Liu has really said about political beliefs after those viral pro-Trump tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She just won two Olympic gold medals

Japan zoo shares heartbreaking new update on Punch the viral monkey and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

My heart can’t cope with this

KATSEYE’S Manon responds to backlash as her Dream Academy ‘exclusion’ drama resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

She was ‘targeted’ for missing rehearsals

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco dragged

Selena Gomez responds as people urge her to ‘divorce’ Benny Blanco over his ‘gross’ podcast clip

Suchismita Ghosh

She made it very clear where she stands

Bristol University reading week: To read or not to read?

Emily Robson

Reading week — the academic equivalent of a ‘pause’ button that absolutely nobody uses as intended

Guys, people are saying Khloe K and Scott Disick are dating FOR REAL and here’s why

Ellissa Bain

This is not a drill!

Danny

Hold on, Bonnie Blue is dating Danny DeVito? The truth as a loved-up pic emerges

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the romance started at a ‘no phones allowed’ charity gala in Monaco