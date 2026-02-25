We found the truth behind if Love Is Blind’s Chris has been ‘buying fake Instagram followers’

4 hours ago

During season 10 of Love Is Blind, Chris Fusco was accused by the girls of buying fake Instagram followers. The accusation came out of nowhere, and nothing more was really said about it.

It was said that Chris had suddenly created a profile, and the contents was a bit suss. Jessica said one night during the experiment Chris “started an Instagram out of nowhere” and then “shared pictures at a strip club”. It was then said he “bought followers” and had “bots” on his account.

So, is there any truth behind this?

There are some red flags on Chris Fusco’s Instagram account

Chris has just 3k followers on Instagram, and only six posts. The first post he shared was in May 2025. The common signs someone *may* have bought followers, or might have fake followers are: A low engagement rate, bot-like followers with no profile pictures or random numbers as usernames, or fake looking comments.

Some of these exist on Chris’ profile. He has a number of followers that look like bots, with no profile picture. As well as this, many of his photos say they have hundreds of comments, but when you click on the comments section, it’s either empty of only has one or two real comments. This is most likely to have happened because Instagram has flagged the “hundreds” of others as spam.

According to an online calculator, Chris has an extremely low engagement rate of just 0.01 per cent.

So, does Chris have fake followers like it was said on Love Is Blind?

There are many reasons why someone might have fake followers, it doesn’t always indicate they’ve been bought. All of us will have a small amount of fake followers. Online calculators have estimated 17 per cent of Chris’ 3k following is not real. This is made up of at least 150 “suspicious accounts”.

Love Is Blind has been contacted for comment on behalf of Chris.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.