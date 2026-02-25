Um, Chris from Love Is Blind is ‘so awful’ he’s being used as a case study in psychology classes

30 mins ago

The comments Chris Fusco made during Love Is Blind season 10 were so bad, he’s now actually being used as a case study in psychology classes. Yes, really.

Chris had a huge fall from grace during Love Is Blind. He got engaged to Jessica, who is a literal doctor can I add, then had the audacity to attempt to shame her over her fitness and lifestyle.

Now, his horrific speech to her is being studied in classes. Someone has shared a TikTok of their recent psychology class, in which the moment between Chris and Jessica was being shown on a big screen, to the entire room. “This man is literally and figuratively the smallest man ever,” the caption said.

The video added that “this man is so awful he’s being analysed in psych class” and showed students at their desks with their laptops, watching the Netflix show.

During a chat after their engagement on the show, Chris told his partner Jessica he didn’t think they had any sexual chemistry. He went on to say he prefers women who do pilates every day.

He said: “For me, just to be totally honest and without sounding like a f*cking d*ckhead, I don’t know how to say it. Like, in the normal world, I date people who f*cking do like CrossFit and sh*t. So I’m trying to like, I don’t know. Somebody who works out all the time and has a different type of, I don’t know.”

He then added: “It’s just someone who does f*cking pilates every day, or someone who’s working out every day. In those situations it’s hard for me to be like, physically, when we’re in that moment, into it.”

The comments on the TikTok are filled with people saying this is a fascinating case study to break down. One said: “Therapist here. Would love to teach a course on the intersectionality between patriarchy, misogyny, attachment theory, power imbalance, and male fragility.” Another added: “It read to me as avoidant attachment. Picking out one small thing and making it a huge thing is straight out of the avoidant playbook.”

Since the moment went viral, Chris has released a statement in which he boldly said he doesn’t regret what he said. “I don’t regret being honest with her. I just regret the way I expressed the words that actually came out of my mouth,” Chris said.

“I was not trying to hurt her or crush her as a human being. I was about to marry this person in a couple of weeks and I didn’t know how to get past this problem, so I just really wanted to just kind of lay it all out there. I wasn’t trying to be malicious, but I understand it may come off that way.”

