Chris releases statement after mind-numbingly outrageous pilates comment on Love Is Blind

He’s made it even worse

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Everyone was obviously outraged when Chris Fusco made those pilates comments to Jessica on Love Is Blind. Now, he’s released a statement to try and make up for it, but if anything, it just makes the entire situation worse.

During a chat after their engagement on the show, Chris told his partner Jessica he didn’t think they had any sexual chemistry. He went on to say he prefers women who do pilates every day.

He said: “For me, just to be totally honest and without sounding like a f*cking d*ckhead, I don’t know how to say it. Like, in the normal world, I date people who f*cking do like CrossFit and sh*t. So I’m trying to like, I don’t know. Somebody who works out all the time and has a different type of, I don’t know.”

He then added: “It’s just someone who does f*cking pilates every day, or someone who’s working out every day. In those situations it’s hard for me to be like, physically, when we’re in that moment, into it.”

Chris and Jessica chat during Love Is Blind season 10

via Netflix

Now, he’s released a statement and said he doesn’t regret what he said. Oh dear. “I don’t regret being honest with her. I just regret the way I expressed the words that actually came out of my mouth,” Chris said.

“I was not trying to hurt her or crush her as a human being. I was about to marry this person in a couple of weeks and I didn’t know how to get past this problem, so I just really wanted to just kind of lay it all out there. I wasn’t trying to be malicious, but I understand it may come off that way.”

He also added that he “knows the show isn’t Too Hot To Handle” but he had “so many thoughts running through” his head “about lifestyles” that he needed to say something. “We had this crazy emotional connection, and it’s like, I don’t know how to get past this problem,” Chris said.

Chris and Jessica chat during Love Is Blind season 10

via Netflix

The problem with Jessica, according to Chris, was a lack of “sexual chemistry.” He explained: “She’s a beautiful person. I think she’s attractive. When I first saw her, I was like, ‘Wow’. But there’s just so many things involved with sexual chemistry, like the way someone touches you or how they smell and their pheromones.”

He added: “It comes down to lifestyle as well. I was out skiing earlier, and I want someone to do that with me. I didn’t think she [was] going to be that type of person.”

Chris, you know saying nothing is also an option?

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. 

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
