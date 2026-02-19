So, we actually know whether Alex and Ashley successfully get married on Love Is Blind

3 hours ago

Watching Alex and Ashley during Love Is Blind season 10 has been a lot. They dated in the pods and he was somewhat questionable with how much he spoke about physical appearance, and then it kind of felt like we were intruding when they had an intimate scene during the retreat. Then, as they got into the real life section of the experiment, things spiralled even more.

During the Cabo retreat, Alex got quite flirty with Brittany. Then back home, Ashley’s dad gave Alex an FBI level grilling, and the entire conversation was quite wild. Despite putting on a hot display in Cabo, Alex has constantly said Ashley isn’t his time. It’s been quite an up and down relationship, so a lot of us can’t wait to see whether they make it to the aisle, and say yes or no.

Well, lucky for us we don’t have to wait. What ultimately happens to Alex and Ashley during their Love Is Blind journey has been leaked.

Do Alex and Ashley successfully get married at the end of Love Is Blind season 10?

I hope nobody had bought a hat, because it’s not looking good. According to The US Sun, no marriage certificate exists for Alex and Ashley, so they either don’t make it to the wedding day, or do but say no.

The publication has reported it searched marriage records in both the couple’s home state of Ohio as well as California, where some cast members have previously filed paperwork. But, the searches turned up no court documents formally filed under either of their names.

Ashley’s latest TikTok in preparation for the next Love is Blind episode drop. I guess she is as sick as we are of hearing Alex say she isn’t his type physically #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/ymMLqw4qCN — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) February 18, 2026

Maybe we should have seen this coming, to be honest. In a TikTok ahead of the latest episodes dropping, Brittany recorded herself miming: “So, you’re breaking up with me because I’m too…blonde?”. Not exactly giving married woman.

Don’t give up too much hope though, a wedding certificate for one season 10 couple *has* been found – see who here.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.