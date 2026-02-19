‘It felt premeditated against me’: Alex slams his meeting with Ashley’s dad on Love Is Blind

I won’t lie, despite not being entirely on board with the political views of Ashley’s dad on Love Is Blind, I did appreciate the fact that he was giving Alex Henderson an FBI level of grilling. Someone get this man to host the reunion episode stat.

He wasn’t giving Alex any breathing room, and it was actually very cathartic to watch. However, Alex has now broken his silence about the meeting, explaining it as a “wild conversation” unlike any he’s ever experienced.

He told Tudum: “That was a wild conversation for me. In my past, I’ve obviously met my girlfriend’s parents. They’ve always been, ‘Hey, welcome to the family!’ while still obviously a bit reticent or hesitant.

“They wanted to see who I was as a person and give me that opportunity to show that. This one, I didn’t feel like it was there. There were a number of moments that felt potentially premeditated against me.”

I’m going to be honest I have no idea how you would even attempt to pull of a premediated conversation against someone you’re meeting for the first time but there we go.

But, given that her dad is literally a divorce attorney it makes sense that he’s seen his fair share of marriages gone wrong.

Alex added: “You’re coming at me pretty heavily in that moment to answer your question directly. I’m trying to balance, ‘Am I going to marry this girl? Is this going to be my long-term father-in-law? How do I handle this situation?’ Because if we’re going to have a relationship, this is difficult.”

I’m going to be honest, if Ashley and Alex make it to the altar and both say yes I will genuinely be left lost for words.

