New detailed twist among wild claims Mary Bonnet was ‘fired’ from Selling Sunset

Mary Bonnet is rumoured to have been fired from Selling Sunset, despite being on the show since it first began. Now, more details have come out about what could have led to her being let go, and the main rumour points to how she acted after receiving *those* flowers.

Basically, a TikTok page that goes by the name @theresa.concepcion has claimed she’s a lawyer and said Mary was fired from the Netflix show, which has been running for years. Mary is one of the only OG cast members who hasn’t decided to leave the show.

Theresa wrote: “I’m Ivy League-educated, former Big Law litigator and collect facts like snacks. I’m the only lawyer on social media who accurately predicted each aspect of Judge Liman’s order and opinion dismissing 10 of 13 claims Blake raised against Justin Baldoni & Co.”

While Mary is still an official real estate agent at The Oppenheim Group, she’s apparently no longer on the show. Theresa said her getting fired is a “fact” and that she “probably won’t admit it, but will say it’s down to her mental health or a toxic workplace.”

Theresa claimed: “The production company got sick of her s***. She ruined season nine, as did Emma [Hernan], as did Chrishell [Stause]. So, they’re rebooting. She ruined season nine in the flower delivery, in the dinner, and in the firing of Chelsea Lazkhani they didn’t air.”

“She interrupted filming in the flower delivery scene to go outside and yell at production, then came back inside and cancelled filming. At the dinner, Jason said, ‘Cameras off.’ He interrupted production, the final episode was meant to be them firing Chelsea,” she claimed.

Reality Shrine reached out to Mary’s reps, Done & Done Productions, The Oppenheim Group and Netflix for comment.

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