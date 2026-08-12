Did Amber Mozo accidentally reveal she and Harry Jowsey split up after Let’s Marry Harry?

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Amber Mozo seems to have accidentally revealed that she and Harry Jowsey have split up after getting married on Let’s Marry Harry through an Instagram story.

In an Instagram story she posted on July 2 to her highlight “🇪🇸” shows herself being carried into a private jet in the arms of a man who appears to be her new boyfriend. It’s from the back, so we unfortunately can’t see his face. It’s very much not Harry, though.

But we’ve done some digging and have figured out who her new boyfriend is.

It’s Alex Smith, a content creator and entrepreneur. He’s a travel content creator who co-founded Omertà, which is a “private global membership network for entrepreneurs, athletes, creatives, and investors,” its website reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Smith (@alexsmith_)

It appears that they went to Bali and then Spain together for a brand trip with Omertà.

Alex has even hard-launched Amber as well. On July 4, he posted a picture of the two of them climbing into a private jet. It seems that this is from the photo that Amber posted on her Instagram story just days before.

The next photo features the two of them sitting next to each other in the plane looking extremely cool together. So, there’s definitely no swag gap with this couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Smith (@alexsmith_)

According to his LinkedIn, Alex is based in Kilauea, Hawaii, just like Amber.

He used to be a professional surfer. Which, by the looks of his Instagram, isn’t surprising at all.

Alex says that he “worked with Rip Curl as a professional surfer, competing in the WSL World Qualifying Series, as well as being part of global marketing campaigns.” Impressive.

Alex then went on to “conceptualise and direct” a top surf entertainment blog called lastnamefirst.tv. He worked there from 2011 until 2015, when he was a photographer, video director, editor, designer, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omertá (@omerta)

Alex is also a co-founder of The Sunrise Shack, a chain of health cafes located in Hawaii. He established this company alongside his brothers, Koa and Travis, and “the renowned professional surfer Koa Rothman.”

Now, he’s at Olmertá, and his co-founder is Jay Alvarez, the popular travel content creator and now entrepreneur. They’re both dreamy surfer boys who have turned their passions into successful businesses.

With Amber being a travel photographer who primarily works in underwater photography, this couple seems like a perfect fit. Amber is also rumoured to be best friends with Jay Alvarez, having grown up in the same area, so really all the stars are aligned for this pairing.

According to Reality Steve, Amber and Harry Jowsey split up earlier this year, and something tells me it could all be coming out at the reunion. The cast members have also hinted that some “insane drama” happened after filming, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Harry was at the heart of it.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Amber Mozo and Alex Smith for comment.

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