Amber Mozo and Harry Jowsey got married on Let’s Marry Harry, but are they still together?

During the finale of Let’s Marry Harry, Harry Jowsey picked Amber Mozo to become his wife and the two got married, but are they still together? Let’s find out!

Harry ended up picking Amber, explaining: “I really love Amber’s confidence and how she thinks about the world.”

As for what Amber liked about Harry, she told Tudum: “I had gone through a breakup, and I was ready for someone to really ignite a version of me that was fun. And that really got me excited about Harry.”

However, it turns out that Amber was close to quitting after Harry’s back and forth with Juliana, revealing: “Thank God Juliana left because if it wasn’t going to be her, it was going to be me.”

And even before the ceremony she wasn’t sure whether Harry was going to choose her or Dannelle, admitting: “I left the day before actually quite confused. I didn’t know if he was going to pick me and I didn’t know how he felt towards me.”

As for how Dannelle felt not getting picked by Harry, she admitted that in the Let’s Marry Harry finale that she’d assumed whilst she hadn’t won the show, that meant Amber hadn’t even and that neither of them would be marrying Harry.

She shared: “If he’s not marrying me today, he’s not getting married.” She later pieced together that Harry was marrying Amber, recalling: “It was pretty easy to figure out that everyone was on their way to the wedding. I didn’t sleep that whole night. I was up till 4:00 a.m.”

So, are Amber and Mozo and Harry Jowsey still together after Let’s Marry Harry?

Well, if the rumours are to believed then no, they’re not. According to Reality Steve, Amber and Harry Jowsey split up earlier this year and something tells me it could all be coming out at the reunion. The cast members have also hinted that some “insane drama” happened after filming, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Harry was at the heart of it.

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