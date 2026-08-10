The finale of Let’s Marry Harry releases this week, and we’ll finally get to learn whether Harry Jowsey ends up getting married to Amber Mozo or Dannelle Davidson. However, if you can’t bear to wait until Wednesday then fear not, as according to reports it’s already been revealed who Harry ends up tying the knot to.

So, do Harry Jowsey and Dannelle Davidson end up getting married on Let’s Marry Harry?

No, Harry doesn’t end up getting married to influencer Dannelle Davison and instead picks Amber Mozo over her at the altar. And if you’re wondering whether Amber and Harry are still together the answer is no, as allegedly the pair split up earlier this year.

Whilst Dannelle hasn’t been able to reveal yet where she stands with Harry she admitted that “once real feelings got involved, it became way more emotionally intense than I ever expected.” She also revealed that the pair had two dates together that were never shown and clarified that despite the editing they didn’t have sex during her birthday scene.

It seems like one person certainly isn’t happy with the fact that Dannelle Davidson and Harry Jowsey didn’t get married during the finale of Let’s Marry Harry. Sonny Henty admitted he didn’t approve of Harry’s choice in bride, telling Swooon: “No, I don’t really want to elaborate. I just don’t think it was the right idea. I don’t think whoever was the winner, or the chosen, or if there was one, was the right one.”

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