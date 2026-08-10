Let’s Marry Harry stars reveal how they were cast for the show, because it was really random

From Dannelle Davidson to Amber Mozo, there’s been lots of online revelations about how the Let’s Marry Harry girlies were cast for the show. They didn’t even know Harry Jowsey would be the man standing at the end proposing to them, so how were they even cast?!

Amber was recruited under a social media post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER MOZO (@ambermozo)

Amber didn’t apply and was actually recruited for Let’s Marry Harry under an Instagram post. She revealed the exact photo she posted of her in Bali last summer, and wrote: “So post your thirst traps like it’s your job!!!! I was like, okay, I’m open to hearing about a show.”

She added: “Then it all happened so fast. I packed my bags, left Bali and ended up on set with so many amazing people and cameras everywhere. I’m not sure how crazy I thought it would be filming until I was there. Huge culture shock going from Bali to Hollywood.”

Dannelle applied for Let’s Marry Harry

@dannelle23 Well… one thing led to another and I ended up on Netflix 😂 ♬ original sound – Dannelle Davidson

Dannelle revealed that she came across an application for Let’s Marry Harry while scrolling TikTok. She said she “takes everything as a sign,” checked the casting agent’s page, found the link, and “filled in the longest application of her life” for the show.

“She reached out to me maybe like two days later, jumped on a call and then after that, it just kept escalating. Like, another interview, another interview. After each one, I was like, surely this is going to be the last interview, and they’ll be like, ‘No, I’m so sorry,” she said.

Dannelle added: “I was like there’s no way this is happening. Sure enough, here we are. Honestly, I also feel like everything happens for a reason. Like I said that throughout the whole show, everything worked out really perfectly for me to go on the show. This is crazy.”

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