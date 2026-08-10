Meet the six couples behind TLC’s spicy new reality show Double Lives of Suburban Wives

Double Lives of Suburban Wives is TLC‘s newest reality series, and it is spicy. Like really spicy. It follows six “average” couples in the St. Louis area who are adult content creators. So really, they’re anything but average. Here’s everything you need to know about the six couples featured on Double Lives of Suburban Wives.

Tammy and Drew

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Tammy, known online as Erika Swingz, is “just trying to create a good life for my family with my husband,” she told Swooon. She met her husband Drew in a college dorm when they first crossed paths when she was 22 years old.

According to Tammy, it was actually Drew’s idea for Tammy to start making adult content. She used to be a veterinarian before she got into adult content creation 13 years ago. “My husband was the one who brought it up, and at first, I was very hesitant,” she revealed.

Emily and Nathan

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Emily got into adult content creation after overcoming financial instability, and now it’s strictly business. She’s built a successful niche adult platform, and Nathan works as a drugstore manager.

Heather and Shawn

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Heather is a mom of four, and she’s been married to Shawn for almost two decades. They’ve been making adult content since 2019 and, shockingly, have been able to keep it a complete secret since then. I guess that secret’s out the window now with her starring on this new series.

Bri and Phillip

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As a former teacher, Brianna is now the wealthiest couple in the group with her husband Phillip. She was publicly outed, which cost Bri her teaching career. She then dove head-on into adult content creation, adopting a bold, unapologetic persona.

Megan and Tyler

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Like Bri, Megan is also a former teacher, and she used this side hustle to pay off her student loans. Her secret life was also publicly blown up right after Brianna, and cost her the career that she loved.

Macy and Jim

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Macy is a stay-at-home mum, and she’s managed to keep her double life under wraps from even her closest family. Her husband, Jim, is a day trader.

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