Here’s where Harry Jowsey and Amber Mozo stand after meeting on Let’s Marry Harry

Harry Jowsey and Amber Mozo hit it off on Let’s Marry Harry – but did it last until after the show? Well, she’s one of 20 fiancées trying to tie the knot with him by the end of the Netflix dating show, and there’s a shady comment she’s made that hints at how it went down.

*** Let’s Marry Harry spoilers below ***

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER MOZO (@ambermozo)

Well, Harry and Amber ended up getting married on the show at the end of 2025, but it wasn’t legally binding. However, they broke up in early 2026, and literally within the same month, Harry was posting videos with OnlyFans creator Anna Paul. Very awkward.

She’s now shared a video that says: “24 hours until the world gets to witness the world’s biggest man hater attempt to date the world’s biggest red flag.” And even her friends have commented with words like, “The sacrifice you make to entertain this friend group is elite.”

They never actually got a marriage certificate once filming ended, so it doesn’t sound like it lasted long. And one sign they hate each other’s guts is that Amber doesn’t follow Harry on Instagram, and recently said the show helped her “overcome her invisibility wound.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)

She also said she’s “good at goodbyes” in May and shared a quote that reads: “The love genuine over here, that’s why it ain’t for everybody.” And to be honest, Amber has given some hints about where she stands with Harry, as she had “one lover” in January.

Amber also said the show was her “last side quest” but did share some cute Polaroids of them together on August 6th. Harry also doesn’t follow her, so it looks like their short-lived romance is officially done and dusted. Thank god it wasn’t a legally-binding marriage.

As for why Harry lied about sleeping with Amber to the other girls, and if he regrets it, he recently shared with Swooon, “That was a really difficult thing, but at the end of the day, if someone says don’t tell anyone that we slept together, then I’ll just have to respect that.”

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