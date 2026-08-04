She’s the show’s creator and producer, so let’s meet host MEGUMI from Netflix’s Badly in Love

Season two of Netflix’s Badly in Love, Japan’s first reality dating show built around “yankii” (delinquent) culture, is back. She’s a former yankii herself and one of the hosts of the show, so who is MEGUMI?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEGUMI (@megumi1818)

Megumi Yamano, known as MEGUMI, is a former gravure idol and Japanese TV personality from Matsue, Shimane.

In 1999, she moved to Tokyo with the hopes of becoming a singer. After multiple rejections, she pivoted to gravure modelling and debuted as an idol the next year. For those who are unfamiliar, gravure is a specific style of pin-up modelling. So think swimsuit photoshoots and glamorous calendar-style pictures.

She then transitioned into TV personality work, building her career in variety shows. In 2003, she finally achieved her long-term goal of a music debut by releasing a reggae cover single, roughly translated to “Look Up at the Stars at Night.”

In 2008, she married the lead singer of Dragon Ash, Kenji Furuya. They have one child together, a son named Nagi Furuya who was born in 2009. They’re no longer together though, as the couple divorced in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Japan | ネットフリックス (@netflixjp)

Recently, she’s shifted her focus to behind the camera with producing. MEGUMI has become one of the industry’s most compelling creative producers with the film Fujiko, and now, Badly in Love.

As a former yankii herself, she has a unique vision for the show that’s seriously paid off. Her background and connection to the yankii subculture is why this series has been so successful.

In February 2026, MEGUMI signed a multi-year exclusive agreement with Netflix to produce multiple new unscripted series.

“While creating Badly in Love, I was deeply moved by the raw emotions, impulses, and unfiltered moments shared by everyone who appeared in the show,” MEGUMI told Netflix.

The series follows 11 rebellious former yankii as they live together for 14 days in order to find love. This unique unscripted project broke international records and was immediately renewed for a second season after its initial release.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.