They’re insanely vibey, so meet the delinquent cast of Netflix’s Badly in Love season two

Badly in Love season two is here, and we’re dying to know more about the nine yankii contestants searching for love. So, here are all the delinquent cast members on Badly in Love season two.

Asuka Oguri ‘Assun’

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From Nagoya City, Assun is the eldest cast member at 30 years old. For work, she’s the number one hostess at a hostess bar in Nagoya. When it comes to her dating history, she says that “I haven’t really had any normal relationships. Most of them were pretty extreme.”

Taisei ‘Tai-Chan’

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Tai-Chan is the youngest cast member of the nine yankii on season two of Deadly in Love. The 22 year old was born in Hiroshima but raised in Toyko. He now works as a hairstylist.

He says that his type of girl he usually likes is a “flashy girl.” He’s super confident too, “I can make any girl fall for me. Honestly, it’s a piece of cake.”

Leo Yamamoto

Leo is 25 years old and is from Kyoto. He used to “gather in the mountains and fight it out sometimes,” but now he works in a bar. For what he wants this season on Badly in Love: “to fall in love. I want to have a big adult romance.”

Ari

Ari is a 29 year old rapper and model. He’s originally from Kanagawa, and says: “If there’s girls I’m gonna snatch them up.”

Mizuki Noguchi ‘Bo’

Bo is a 27 year old from Kurume City, Fukuoka. In his past, he became the leader of a biker gang in Kyushu and then went to juvie for two years and and prison for three years. He’s now a commercial painter and has a crazy dating history: “I have 40 or 50 ex-girlfriends, give or take.”

Masaya Oda ‘Ma-Kun’

Ma-Kun works as an MMA fighter in Gunma. The 28 year old is an ex-yakuza member, the Japanese mafia. You would think that he’s super cocky, but he’s honestly really shy. “I don’t have much confidence in romance,” he says. “When it comes to girls it takes me a while to make the first move.”

Hikaru

The 23 year old is from Kawasaki in Kanagawa and works as a hostess. Hikaru says that she’s going to “make everyone fall for me.” She’s also hoping to find my husband here and wants there to be “some manly men” on the season two cast.

Marina Takaoka

Marina is a 25 year old from Osaka and works in a bar in the city. When it comes to love, her past is super heartbreaking. “I thought getting hit was a sign of affection. So, I’m looking forward to finding true love.”

Ruru Tanaka

Ruru was born in Shizuoka and now works as a model. The 26 year old wants to “fall in love with someone who I know I’ll never let go of.”

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