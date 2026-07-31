She’s chaotic on House of Stassi, so let’s meet Stassi Schroder’s sister, Georgi Aubin

Stassi Schroder’s little sister, Georgi Aubin appears alongside her on House of Stassi and has really rubbed a lot of people up the wrong way, so let’s meet her!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgianna Aubin (@georgianna.brianne)



Unlike Stassi, Georgi hasn’t grown up in the spotlight as much but she has previously appeared on Vanderpump Rules as well as Vanderpump Villa last year. Georgi got married in November 2019, with Stassi not only being her maid of honour but also being the one who paid for her wedding. Georgi and her husband Gary Guth later split, with Stassi also paying for their divorce!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dayna Schroeder Wyland (@daynawyland_)

How old is Georgi Schroder?

Whilst her age isn’t officially revealed on the show, her mum wished her a happy 30th birthday last April, which means Georgi is now 31.

What does she do for work?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgianna Aubin (@georgianna.brianne)



One of the issues on House of Stassi is that Stassi Schroder’s little sister Georgi doesn’t actually have a job and is getting to live with her family free of charge. However, it looks like one of her side incomes is crafting smoke rings on Etsy, although given that she sells them for over $50 and she’s only had four sales it’s not exactly something she can live off…

But it seems like she’s more going into influencing as she already has over 20k followers on Instagram, and has been invited to events such as the Wuthering Heights premiere and Miami Swim Week this year.

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