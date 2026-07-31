The Ultimatum’s Hayley releases statement after she admits to slapping Blake in leaked video

Hayley from The Ultimatum has shared a statement after a leaked video showed her admitting to slapping Blake. She claims the video was private, but it was shared by Jebin, following all the online drama about Blake getting arrested after an alleged assault between them.

She said in the video that she slapped him twice and that he “deserved to get slapped”. Since then, Hayley has written: “After being made aware that a recording of a private conversation has been released, I took time to sit with it. Honestly, seeing it made me sick.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jebin John (@jebinjohn)

Hayley then went on to allege that, on the day of the phone call, she found out Blake cheated on her. It comes after Killian and Jebin alleged that he and Ashley were secretly hooking up away from cameras, during their trial marriage, which they’ve not addressed.

In the rest of Hayley’s statement, she says how she spoke about slapping Blake was “disgusting” and that she has “never denied the physical violence that took place,” adding, “I wish I could go back and handle that day differently. I was remorseful, and still am.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Robertson (@theblakerobertson)

“I’ve spoken about these incidents and taken accountability for my part I played. I’m doing my best to move forward from a relationship I’ve been estranged from for almost a year now,” Hayley’s statement added, while Blake told TMZ she “owes him an apology.”

Hayley’s account of the night he was arrested involved claims he was drunk and grabbed at her sweater, but he’s released texts that seemingly show her saying she pushed him just after. Blake has been contacted for comment.

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