Alex from The Ultimatum shares what was left out of Jebin’s brutal letter in unaired scenes

Jebin and Alex didn’t make it to The Ultimatum’s trial marriages because of Jebin’s secret letter, and now Alex has revealed the details left out of that explosive cocktail party scene.

One of the most talked about scenes in The Ultimatum season four was around the note Jebin secretly passed to Alex. The whole thing was exposed by Nick and Vanessa at the trial marriage pairing dinner, leading Jebin to be kicked off the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Johnsen (@alexandriajohnsen)

During the tense scene, Alex read out loud what Jebin had written to her. But in an interview on The Viall Files podcast, she revealed that a bunch of it had been cut out.

“There was a whole page left out at the backside of the letter. They cut out half of it. I think it was because it was pretty much just swearing,” the 23-year-old said.

“Also, he was just talking a lot about production and what he thinks production is going to put out, and he was just mentioning like, ‘You need to be careful with your words; otherwise, they’re going to edit you and make it sound like you’re trying to flirt with these guys’. It was just a whole lash out,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Johnsen (@alexandriajohnsen)

When Jebin first gave her the note, Alex thought it would be a love letter reaffirming his feelings for her ahead of the experiment.

“I literally thought it was going to be him saying ‘I can’t wait until the end of this to marry you, I’m so in love, let’s get out of here, we’re doing this’,” the hairdresser said.

Now, she and Jebin are history. Alex is looking to grow her career and take time to get to know herself before rushing into another relationship. She also shared she’s now prioritising faith and family in future relationships.

“At the moment I’m not trying to rush anything, I’m just trying to focus on myself.”

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