Jebin and Alex were kicked off The Ultimatum, here’s everything they’ve been up to since then

Alex and Jebin were kicked off of season four of The Ultimatum in one of the messiest moments from the entire season so far despite dating for six years. There hasn’t been much said yet, so are Alex and Jebin still together and what have they’ve been up to since?

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The show wrapped filming around August of 2025, so it’s been almost a year since they got kicked off. There’s been no official confirmation whether Alex and Jebin are still together. Neither have made any statement regarding their relationship status.

The Ultimatum viewers have pointed out that Jebin has since moved from Chicago. His Instagram bio mentions Dorado Beach, a luxurious area of Puerto Rico. According to his LinkedIn, Jebin has also started a business called Infinity Strategies, where he works as the Founder and Managing Member. It’s based in Puerto Rico, further showing his connection to the area.

Alex’s bio still only lists Chicago, but she recently shared a few Instagram posts from Puerto Rico in February, which might suggest she’s still in contact with him, even after the chaotic ending of their time on the series. She posted an Instagram story today featuring Hayley from the show where she appears to be doing her hair. So, she’s definitely currently in Chicago.

Their socials might be offering another hint as well as to whether or not they’re still in contact with each other. Looking at both of their Instagram stories, they’ve reposted the same story from @the.drama.drop. This could be just a coincidence, but it definitely could be a hint to their relationship status. We know that Jebin loves to be in the drama, so maybe it’s just him trying to stir the pot once again.

After Jebin passed Alex a secret note that was intercepted by production, Jebin was kicked off of the show. That left Alex by herself, so she was unfortunately kicked off as well. Since leaving the show, there’s been tons of backlash about his behaviour towards her. There’s no official word on whether the couple is still together, but all signs point to them still having some contact with each other.

Jebin has also not been afraid to speak up on social media regarding The Ultimatum. He’s been responding to people’s comments on Instagram, giving viewers quite the show. Despite only being on two episodes of the show, Jebin’s trying hard to milk his two minutes of fame.

In a crazy turn of events, Jebin might actually be married now. Jebin’s friend, Stephen Eapen, who we can confirm he follows on Instagram, has revealed that he’s now married. He wrote in Jebin’s Instagram comments, “Bros married now btw guys,” before someone else piped up to add that he’s in an arranged marriage.

It doesn’t appear that he’s married to Alex though, because her mum commented, “Love you my girl ❤️ Stay focused and stay strong. Most importantly know your worth and pray for every intricate detail of your future spouse…Jesus loves you 🤍.”

Since leaving The Ultimatum it appears that Jebin could be in an arranged marriage and Alex is back in Chicago working as a hairdresser. They might have had some communication post-Ultimatum, but all signs are pointing that they’ve split up.

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