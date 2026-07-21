Love Island’s JaNa and Kordell slam Kenny after he talks ‘racist’ texts for first time

Kenny has appeared on his first podcast interview since his dramatic break up with JaNa, and he’s now getting dragged by both his ex and fellow Islander Kordell.

After coming third place in season six of Love Island USA and dating for around a year, Kenny and JaNa suddenly broke up in July 2025. JaNa described the break-up as “disgusting” and “disappointing”, with her close friend Charmane Smith claiming JaNa had found racist messages on Kenny’s phone, with him allegedly saying he was only in their relationship for clout and money.

Kenny made some new allegations against JaNa during the interview

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Journey Podcast (@thejourneypodcast)

JaNa and Kenny themselves stayed fairly quiet on the nitty-gritty details, but now Kenny has done a sit-down interview with The Journey Podcast, where he claimed the relationship was a lot more toxic behind the scenes.

“That’s how I felt the majority of the relationship. If I ever disagreed, what was she gonna do?” Kenny said, talking about JaNa’s alleged “eruptions”.

He added: “Kordell reached out to me, and that was the one person that I have the utmost respect for.”

Both Kordell and JaNa were quick to call him out

Quickly, Kordell shut this down and called out Kenny on his Instagram Story, and showed support for JaNa.

“We not even gon get on how you sat on that podcast and lied the entire time, but what we not gon do is lie like I condoned anything you did/said,” Kordell wrote.

“After YOU called me, I got on that ass, and we haven’t spoken since. Shout out to my sis Jana; love you for life, girl.”

JaNa shared Kordell’s response on her Story, but also gave her own statement in a video shared earlier today.

“I think you should give me permission to drop all the text messages. Why don’t we start from there? You know everything you said was a f*cking lie,” the 29-year-old claimed.

“I spared you for a whole year, I’ve been minding myself, literally focusing on myself and my blessings, and you thought that was a good idea?”

The whole spectacle has blown up the drama surrounding JaNa and Kenny’s break-up all over again, and JaNa called for his lawyers to respond to hers, claiming he had sent her a cease-and-desist when things first went public.

During the podcast, Kenny claimed he threatened to call the police on JaNa the night they broke up, but JaNa shared her own version of events.

“You know that I was going to call the cops on you and you lie?” she said. “Talking about I’m begging to stay, do you not know who I am? ”

Kenny has yet to respond to the statements from both Kordell and JaNa.

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