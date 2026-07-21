Steven McBee Sr. is getting out of prison early, here’s when he’s coming home

Steven “Steve” McBee Sr., the patriarch of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, is getting released early from prison. He should be home in less than two months after serving a two year sentence from crop insurance fraud. Here’s what we know so far.

Steven McBee Sr. is getting released early from prison

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Steven McBee Jr. told Us Weekly that his dad, Steve will not have to serve his complete sentence in South Dakota, where he’s currently being held. He revealed that he was “able to get into a program, that allows him to cut down on the time served.”

Steve is in FPC Yankton, in Yankton South Dakota where he’s been since December 2025. So, he’ll be getting out almost a year earlier than his expected December 2027 release date.

Steven Jr. revealed that his dad was “able to get into a program that allows him to cut down on the time served.” Once he’s released, “He’ll be under home confinement for four to six months, but he gets out early.”

Why did Steven McBee Sr. go to prison?

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Steve was charged with one count of crop insurance fraud in November 2024. This is usually a two to three year sentence in federal prison.

Steve pleaded guilty in November 2025 and confessed that his farm sold “more than 1.2 million bushels of corn and nearly 416,000 bushels of soybeans” to another party in 2018, according to a press release.

In October 2025 he was sentenced to 24 months in prison with an additional two years of supervised release. Steve was also ordered to pay $4,022,124 in restitution and an additional $3 million in fines.

The family has been struggling to pay off the millions of dollars of fine, and have even sold their headquarters, grain bins, shop, and aviation building to help pay off the debt.

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