What’s going on with RHOSLC’s Angie Katsanevas and Shawn Trujillo amid separation rumours?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Angie K and Shawn Trujillo have faced split rumours for the last year, but new alleged information has emerged. It’s been speculated that Shawn has been involved with a hairstylist from one of their salons. Oh gosh!

Angie K and Shawn Trujillo face split rumours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angie Katsanevas (@angiekatsanevas)

Earlier this year, Angie K and Shawn began to face split rumours after two decades of marriage. In January, Angie revealed how being on RHOSLC has impacted their business and marriage, during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, following rumours.

Angie said: “To me, that was the most hurtful part of me coming on the show to think that Shawn shouldn’t be brought into anything and we’ve been married for 30 years. You know, we’ve been in business for 27 years now and there’s some great exposure for your business.”

Shawn exclusively told Reality Shrine: “After all the assumptions and continued speculation, much like the statement I’ve made on the previous issue, I am compelled to defend who I’ve followed on social media [ divorce coaches]. This has nothing to do with Angie.”

He continued: “I simply have someone close to me going through a rough time. This person sends me pages with thoughts and info on what they are going through. It’s as simple as that. Nothing more nothing less. I understand we are in the public eye.”

What’s going on with the separation allegations?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bravobygays

There’s new rumours that allege Shawn has been involved with a hairstylist from one of their salons. The first allegation was made by X account, @bravobygays, who claimed “Shawn was hooking up with a female stylist from the salon,” which has come from a source.

They wrote: “Someone has been spilling the tea this weekend to people they think wouldn’t tell anyone!” but also said it’s “all alleged as they have not made a statement.” Reality Shrine has since contacted Angie and Shawn for comment.

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