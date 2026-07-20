All the juicy signs that Killian and Ashley have split up after The Ultimatum

Right, I won’t lie but I actually can’t believe that Ashley didn’t break things off with Killian then and there after finding *those* messages about Hayley on The Ultimatum, but there are some signs they split up after the show regardless.

And just as a disclaimer, we won’t know until the finale and reunion on Wednesday whether these two are actually still together, so take all of these with a pinch of salt!

His TikTok reposts are very telling

I swear any time a man is going through something in their relationship you’ll always be able to tell from their TikTok reposts, and it’s no different in Killian’s case. The show was filmed around August last year, with him reposting a video in November with the caption: “UNCONDITIONAL LOVE is loving someone even when you guys break up.

His first repost that was of a break up nature was reshared in October last year, and was about what to do if you think you’ve “found your person” but then the two of you have split up… Between October and now he’s reposted around 16 TikTok’s about splitting up from your partner, and that does feel very telling…

His own TikTok’s are also not exactly portraying Ashley in the best light, as he seems to be making a lot of little digs at her. Having said that, the pair are still following each other on Instagram.

Killian did also make an actual post on his own Instagram just five weeks ago about the boys reuniting for the first time post break up, so make of that what you will.

Ashley’s socials also seem to reveal a lot about what happened post show

Now if we have a look at Ashley’s TikTok reposts, she reshared one in December with the caption: “‘Don’t you want to share your side of the story?’ No need. God saw.” And just one day ago she reposted another one with a similar theme, with the caption: “This year has felt like looking both ways before crossing the road and then getting hit by a f*cking plane.”

Whether Killian and Ashley have split up after the show, something tells me The Ultimatum reunion is going to be very revealing…

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.