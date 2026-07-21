Wait, is The McBee Dynasty cancelled after messy pay dispute? Here’s an explanation

There’s plenty of rumours going around, but is The McBee Dynasty really cancelled after just tree seasons with Bravo? Here’s an explanation of the messy situation.

Season three of The McBee Dynasty is well underway, but the off-screen drama seems to be just as juicy as what we’re seeing on TV. From Allie and Steven’s tumultuous break-up to disputes about pay and talks about being “broke”, the McBee family are having a very chaotic summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven McBee (@stevenmcbee)

Influencer UpAndAdam posted a TikTok commenting on the Allie Eklund situation. The influencer claimed Steven McBee said he was “done” after the season three drama, which has further fuelled cancellation rumours. Reality Shrine were unable to verify his source or find evidence to support this.

The influencer also claimed that Allie Eklund’s salary on the show, which is rumoured to have been higher than many recurring female cast members, has caused a lot of drama for the McBee family and possible future contracts.

The alleged text messages of Allie’s team negotiating for higher pay for her appearance on the series were shared by the Roxanne & Shantel podcast, with further allegations claiming that Steven Jr and Kristi McBee agreed to take a cut to make that happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven McBee (@stevenmcbee)

However, there’s no evidence that this drama has caused the show to be cancelled. Bravo haven’t announced that The McBee Dynasty is over, but they also haven’t renewed it for a fourth season just yet.

This is typical for Bravo, which sometimes waits months after a finale to confirm whether a show will continue.

In a statement to Decider about other ongoing shows, they said: “Since these shows are currently airing, it is too early to announce a pick-up for an additional season.”

So, don’t panic! The behind-the-scenes chaos may be causing tension, but it doesn’t seem like it’s affecting the future of The McBee Dynasty just yet.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.