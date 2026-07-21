Trinity’s ex boyfriend claims she faked her relationship with Bryce to win Love Island USA

He shared private messages between the two of them before she left for the show

A man called Maxwell Barnett is claiming he’s the ex boyfriend of Love Island USA season eight winner Trinity Tatum, and that she faked her relationship with Bryce in order to win the show.

Maxwell posted videos of the two together just weeks before Trinity entered the villa, as well as sharing hand written cards and text messages from her. In one message he claims is from Trinity before the show, it appears that Trinity tells Maxwell that in order to win the show she might have to build a connection with someone else.

Trinity real boyfriend exposed her for faking her relation on love island! America got scammed once again 🤝🏽🤣 pic.twitter.com/iawIdLnYnB — BREEZY! (@ovopalwine) July 20, 2026



The messages allegedly from her read: “Yes I would definitely let you know if I didn’t but why would I waste your time knowing we could’ve just stopped talking last week and leave it at that. I do want you to keep in mind though that this is a dating show so I just don’t want you to feel some type of way by the things that I may say or do on the show that may make you think otherwise because that’s not the case. Like you said you’d want me to win but unfortunately with winning that comes with me potentially building a connection with someone.

“Now I’m not saying that I want us to stop talking because I genuinely don’t. I just want you to be comfortable and I’m being completely honest with you about what the possibilities are. The relationship that we have is completely up to you because ultimately it’s how you feel about this situation, but I love you so much and I don’t want us to stop talking. Text me in the AM & I’ll call you when I wake up.”

@teaislandusa Trinity’s ex has entered the chat. After posting a now-deleted TikTok featuring the two coupled up before Love Island USA, Trinity’s ex claimed she blocked him on everything after leaving for the show. In the caption, he wrote, “Before you went on Love Island and blocked me on everything. You promised me you weren’t going to hurt me and handle the situation correctly but I guess it’s f**k me.” 😳💔 He also shared screenshots of alleged messages from Trinity, where she acknowledged that Love Island USA is a dating show and told him she didn’t want him to feel hurt if she formed a connection with someone in the villa. In the messages, she also expressed that she loved him and wanted to continue talking before leaving for the show. 👀🍿 #Lovelsland #loveislandusa #loveislandusaseason8 #fyp #xyzbca ♬ original sound – Love Island Updates 🏝️

In another removed video, Maxwell Barnett claimed that Trinity blocked him after leaving for Love Island USA and “never looked back”, despite her ex boyfriend alleging that she told him she’d never hurt him.

In since deleted videos, he also claimed that Trinity wasn’t actually interested in Bryce, and that she simply used him in order to win the show. Given that he’s waited until now to post everything, it’s honestly giving petty, and in my eyes Trinity has done no wrong. She did also mention in the villa that she’d been intimate before coming on the show and it sounds like she genuinely didn’t expect to find such a genuine connection with someone.

So far neither Trinity or Bryce have publicly responded to any of the claims or the alleged messages.

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