The Ultimatum’s Ashley reveals the real reason why her dad banned Killian from proposing to her

During season four of The Ultimatum it’s revealed that Killian had previously asked to marry Ashley, but a “family altercation’ meant that her dad banned him from proposing again. In a new interview with Swooon, Ashley has since revealed exactly what went down between her dad and Killian to result in their very frosty relationship.

She explained that the pair had been dating for “about three years” when she got a big job opportunity from her dad which meant she had to move back to Texas. Killian also joined her for the move back, and as the pair were previously living together in Miami it meant her family saw their relationship dynamic first hand.

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Ashley continued: “They got to know Killian a little bit more since we were doing all these family events and everything together.” Killian then asked her dad for her hand in marriage, to which he happily agreed.

But a couple of months later Ashley told her dad that she wanted to move back to Miami, leaving him upset that she didn’t want to work for him anymore. She explained: “My Dad just had a talk with Killian about being respectful and being a provider to me because my dad’s biggest worry is him taking care of me, if he’s gonna be the one that takes that over from him, because my dad’s always taken care of me my entire life. I’m daddy’s little girl, so he was mainly worried that Killian wasn’t going to take care of me.”

She continued: “Killian just started having an attitude and not being respectful towards my dad. My dad called me and my mom in, and Killian flipped the switch and was like, “Oh, your dad’s being mean to me.” So my dad was immediately, like, “You’re not allowed to marry my daughter because I saw the manipulativeness. I don’t want you doing that to my daughter.” He went into protective mode. I took a lot of time to rebuild that relationship.”

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