The Ultimatum’s Jebin responds to backlash as he speaks with different accent in real life

The Ultimatum‘s Jebin has now responded to backlash that he uses a different accent in real life. He’s shared the real reason behind the switch-up in his TikTok voice compared to his on-screen accent, admitting he comes from Chicago but did sound different on the show.

People are now asking where his “blaccent comes from,” and he’s said in a TikTok video: “I get this a lot. And actually it’s not really that, like, I got a blaccent, it’s like, I’ll be hooping and everyone that be hooping speaks like this, like Jimmy Sotos, all of that.”

He added: “But, if I’m in a professional setting, I’ll be like, ‘How are you doing today?’ But if it’s my homies, I’m like, ‘What’s cracking cuz?’ You know, and it’s like, that’s how it goes. Y’all be acting like I got a blaccent, why you gotta be specific to Black people?”

“We all be hooping: white, Black, blue, green, red homies that all talk like this, too,” Jebin concluded. He even admitted in his Instagram comments, after someone asked, “Why didn’t you have this accent on the show?” He replied, “I was tryna be professional.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jebin John (@jebinjohn)

As for the upcoming reunion on Wednesday 22nd July, Jebin was asked whether he was invited back for the episode. He responded, “cmon now, u don’t think they would invite me back?” Oh, and that’s after he was removed from the experiment for passing a note!

Jebin, who works as a hedge fund manager, seemed confused about all the questions over his accent at first, asking people, “What are you on about,” and telling them he’s just from Chicago. So yeah, perhaps that’s why he wrote down his thoughts instead of saying them?

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