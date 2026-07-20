From basketball players to mega rich influencers, here are all jobs of The Ultimatum cast

Season four of The Ultimatum brings together couples who will either get engaged at the end of the show or walk away forever. We’ve rounded up the complete list of all of The Ultimatum season four cast’s jobs.

Ashley – Content creator

Ashley is a popular content creator with 310K followers on Instagram and 46K on TikTok.

Killian – Real estate agent

Killian is a real estate agent. Originally from France, he’s making $100K a month and owns 12 town houses with his friend.

Jebin – Hedge fund manager

Right now, Jebin works as the founder and a managing member of his company, Infinity Strategies.

Alex – Hairdresser

Alex is a hairdresser based in Chicago who used to work at Salon 8333.

David – Professional basketball player

David is a professional basketball player and co-owner of Texas Drug Screens.

Casey – Chief Financial Officer

Casey is a 34 year old entrepreneur and Chief Financial Officer of Texas Drug Screens, a drug, DNA, and alcohol testing business that she co-owns with David.

Luke – Firefighter in training

Luke is a 30-year-old restaurant manager who’s also studying to become a firefighter.

Monica – Head of operations and retail

Monica worked her way up the ladder for four years to Operations Manager before landing her current position with Monday Swimwear as the head of operations and retail.

Edris – Actuary

According to his LinkedIn, Edris has been working in actuarial services for almost 10 years now, starting off as an actuarial analyst at Health Choice in Arizona before making his way to Charlotte, where he works as a manager of actuarial services at Molina Healthcare.

Jessica Grace – Realtor and former NBA dancer

Jessica Grace used to dance for the Charlotte Hornets as an NBA dancer, but has been working as a real estate broker for the past 10 years, according to her LinkedIn. She graduated from The University of North Carolina back in 2011, with a degree in Political Science and Spanish.

Blake – Head of marketing and operations

Blake is head of marketing and operations, where he oversees luxury motorhome sales and customer service at Motorhomes of Texas.

Hayley – Marketing specialist

Hayley works in marketing as a specialist and has been tagging clothing brand Peppermayo in multiple posts. Hayley graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University about a year before she filmed the show.

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