Council estate to top influencer: Get to know Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives’ Trewley Precious

Trewley Precious is the new star of Channel 4‘s Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives. She sat down for an exclusive interview with Reality Shrine, revealing an update on her love life, where she lives, and what it was like growing up on “the most deprived council estate in the UK”.

Trewley grew up surrounded by drugs and abuse

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Trewley is proud to have grown up in a part of Essex considered the “most deprived” – Clacton-on-Sea. She recalls how people said you’d “have a better life in prison” than living there, adding that she “never saw the difference as she was surrounded by drugs and abuse”.

She’s got a long list of jobs on her CV, from carer and chip shop worker, to being a bartender and waitress. And even after all of the success she’s accumulated, Trewley promises to never leave her plot on the estate, because it’s “one big trustworthy family”.

Influencing is Trewley’s full-time bag

Trewley started making videos for social media at 14 years old, having loved YouTube since she was just seven. She told us, “Social media weren’t as big as it is now. Everyone was like, ‘Yeah, you should make videos,’ but I wouldn’t post them. Then when I was 17, I posted.”

She found her audience during the Covid-19 lockdown, and has the estate to thank. Trewley said: “I love where I’m from. When my Dad was dying, people would bring food to my door. My Mum and Dad made me graft from a young age. Even at six, I done a car boot.”

She pitched the Channel 4 show herself

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If you’re just starting to notice how much hard work Trewley puts in, well, she’s the one who brought us this new show. She pitched the idea to her manager, Andrea, who got her in contact with Channel 4 as she wanted to “show this isn’t a stereotype gypsy show”.

You might recognise Trewley for starring on Tempting Fortune a few years ago. She won a whopping £20K on the show in 2023, as part of a £300K prize goal where she and her fellow contestants had to resist temptations, which involved spending money from the prize fund.

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