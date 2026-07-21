They’re wanting to get married, so here are the ages of The Ultimatum’s season four cast

The youngest is only 23 years old

Six couples are wanting to test their connection and see if they’re ready for marriage on season four of The Ultimatum. It’s a seriously huge decision and we want to know more about these couples. So, let’s rank the full cast of season four of The Ultimatum, from youngest to eldest couples.

Alex – 23 years old

Alex is one of the youngest cast members, and she’s also coupled up with the other youngest member, Jebin. She’s already been kicked off the show, so she clearly wasn’t ready for marriage with Jebin.

Jebin – 23 years old

He’s dating Alex and has already caused quite a stir this season. He got caught trying to secretly hand her a note which got intercepted by production and led to him being kicked off the show. His immaturity speaks volumes, and maybe it is because he’s one of the youngest cast members.

Blake – 26 years old

Blake is hoping his girlfriend Hayley wants marriage, and thinks the next logical step is marriage. They have a three year age gap, and are one of the youngest couples this season.

Hayley – 23 years old

Hayley’s one of the youngest cast members and is dating Blake.

Ashley – 26 years old

Ashley’s 26 years old and is a mega-famous influencer. She’s dating Killian and has given him the ultimatum of marriage.

Killian – 29 years old

Alongside his girlfriend Ashley, Killian might be one half of the most impressive couple on the season. At 29 years old, he’s a real estate agent who owns 12 properties and is seriously loaded.

Monica – 28 years old

Monica is one of the eldest members, and she has a two year age gap with her boyfriend, Luke.

Luke – 30 years old

At 30 years old, Luke is currently a restaurant manager while training to become a firefighter.

David – 33 years old

David is the second eldest boyfriend on the season, is a professional basketball player, and co-owns a drug screening clinic with his girlfriend, Casey.

Casey – 34 years old

At 34 years old, Casey runs a drug screening clinic alongside her boyfriend, David.

Jessica Grace – 35 years old

Jessica Grace is the eldest woman on the cast, and she’s dating the oldest member, Edris. In the second episode of season four, they ended up getting engaged!

Edris – 38 years old

Edris is the eldest cast member on season four of The Ultimatum. He ended up proposing to Jessica Grace before the finale.

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