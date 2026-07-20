He’s got four jobs, so here’s an inside look into David’s career from The Ultimatum

Before going on The Ultimatum, David Atkinson was building a career as a professional basketball player and CEO. He’s had a super successful career so far, so here’s an inside look into David’s career while his love life plays out on The Ultimatum.

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Standing at an impressive 6’8″, David plays as a small forward in a professional basketball league. He graduated from Salem University in 2015 and was drafted by a Canadian league just shortly after. He was drafter by the Saint John Riptide, in New Brunswick, Canada, as part of Canada’s NBL minor league system.

From there, David’s career took him far beyond North America. After two seasons at Salem, David spent time playing in Spain’s fourth division with Utrera and Adepla. He then headed to Indonesia to suit up for Bima Perkasa in the country’s top league. David also had multiple stints in Mexico, playing for the Indios, Halcones Xalapa, and Freseros across various third and second-tier leagues.

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David’s most recent team he played for was Orion Kigali in Rwanda’s top division in 2024. Over the years, he’s built up some serious basketball stats. This is a testament to just how far a pro athlete will travel to keep playing for a game he loves. Even without the spotlight of the NBA.

Off the court, David’s built a pretty impressive career too. Together with his girlfriend Casey, he co-owns Texas Drug Screens. It’s a San Antonio-based clinic offering alcohol, DNA, and substance testing along with occupational wellness services. Casey serves as the President and CFO and David acts as the CEO. He’s also behind a clothing brand, Apparel 28, and a project called Mystery World Stories.

David’s clearly no stranger to hard work and he’s not afraid to get creative and put his all into a project. Whether he’s on the court or in the office, he’s built a career that will last.

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