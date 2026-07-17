The Ultimatum producer slammed for lack of diversity after Queer Love was brutally cancelled

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is facing criticism after season four casted six couples which people feel don’t reflect a diverse range of people. Firstly, there are no Black, Asian or queer couples, and there’s now a load of backlash, especially as Queer Love was cancelled.

While there is one Black contestant and one Asian star, it was quickly noticed that no POC couples were casted, which has usually happened in the past. One person said: “I don’t see any melanin couples, whom I can relate to this season.. 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️”

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As for Queer Love being cancelled, someone said, “We don’t want this, we want Queer Love,” while another said, “Me every time someone asks for the queer version back instead of welcoming new couples 🫠😒.” Blake wrote, “Say it louder for the people in the back.”

When the queer version of The Ultimatum had just come out, the show’s producer Chris Coelen told Hollywood Reporter: “This is a cast of people that aren’t typically featured, that are representative of people who aren’t necessarily seen in reality TV dating.”

Why was The Ultimatum: Queer Love cancelled?

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The second season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love failed to reach Netflix’s global Top 10 rankings, which is usually required for them to make enough money to then continue with the show. Therefore, the show sadly got cancelled, even though loads of people are gutted.

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause was even down to host it, instead of Nick and Vanessa Lachey, which would have been a vibe. And after *those* vile group chat messages between Killian and his friends, people don’t believe that some contestants should be given a platform.

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