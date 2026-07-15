All about The Ultimatum’s Edris, the 38-year-old actuary with a unique outlook on love

The Ultimatum is back with a brand new set of couples looking to put each ither up to the ultimate stress test, so here’s an introduction to Edris, Jessica Grace’s partner.

In season four of The Ultimatum, we meet six new couples. One of them is Edris Khalieque and his girlfriend Jessica Grace Booker.

Edris has a side hustle alongside his long career in actuery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edris Khalieque (@escissorsman)

According to his LinkedIn, Edris has been working in actuarial services for almost 10 years now, starting off as an actuarial analyst at Health Choice in Arizona before making his way to Charlotte, where he works as a manager of actuarial services at Molina Healthcare.

Before that, he studied Actuarial Science at UC Santa Barbara, working at Whole Foods as a team member on the side. His latest business venture is an app called Sobio, aimed at people struggling with addiction.

In a promotional video, Edris describes the app as a “private pay virtual recovery support program for people struggling with alcohol or substance use.”

He talked a bit about his struggle with alcohol addiction, saying the app focuses on: “one-on-one treatment, structure, and accountability”.

Jessica Grace gave Edris the ultimatum after his hesitation to take things to the next level

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edris Khalieque (@escissorsman)

Edris met his partner, Jessica Grace, in a hotel lobby over two years ago. She made the first move, and things moved fast – before they knew it, they were signing a lease together. As Edris is 38 and Jessica is 26, starting a family together is something they’ve already talked about, but Edris has some reservations.

“I wasn’t sure Jessica and I shared the same values around boundaries, respect, and emotional safety in a relationship,” he said in an interview with Tudem.

“It’s also about daily choices, accountability, and becoming the kind of person someone can actually count on.”

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