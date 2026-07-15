An introduction to The Ultimatum’s Jebin, the Italian hedge fund manager stuck in limbo

A new season of Netflix’s The Ultimatum is finally here, so meet Jebin, Alex’s partner of the past six years.

We’re getting a brand new batch of 10 episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On over the course of the next week, including seven new souples. One of them is Jebin and his girlfriend of six years, Alex.

Jebin is a sales associate turned business founder

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jebin John (@jebinjohn)

Right now, Jebin works as the founder and a amanging meber of his company, Infinity Strategies. His Linkedin described the company as “a systematic equity and derivatives investment platform focused on dynamic capital allocation across market cycles.” Before this, he worked as a software engineer at JPMorgan for almost three years.

The 23-year-old studied a BSC in Computer Science and Statistics at the University of Illinois. On his Instagram, he posts lots of reels and content around finance and basketball, two of his passions. A deep stalk through his Instagram shows that he used to play basketball for GOC Classic. Its unclear if he plays for any particular team now.

He met Alex while working at a grocery shop as a teenager

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jebin John (@jebinjohn)

Alex and Jebin may have been together for six years, but their relationship goes way back. The two fell in love as coworkers, having their first kiss after a late night working together. Years later, Alex is ready to take the next step in their relationship, but Jebin just isn’t ready yet. The main thing stopping him is his traditional Italian family – they don’t approve of his relationship with a non-Italian girl. But the two can’t wait in limbo forever, so The Ultimatum will put their relationship to the test and help them decide if they’re going to spend the rest of their lives together.

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