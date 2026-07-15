Meet Alex, The Ultimatum’s Chicago hairdresser who says ‘religion matters’ in relationships

The Ultimatum season four is out after a two-year wait, and there’s a whole new bunch of couples to meet, so here’s an introduction to Alex, Jebin’s partner and the Ultimatum giver.

Alex is a Chicago-based hairdresser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Johnsen (@alexandriajohnsen)

Outside of being on reality TV, Alex is a hairdresser. She used to work at Salon 8333 – it’s unclear if she still works there, but the salon describe themselves as the hair extension experts of Chicago.

In her personal life, religion is very important to Alex. Her Instagram bio reads “All glory to God”, and her relationship hot take is that “religion matters”. Besides that, Alex’s feed is full of vibey pictures with her and her friends, gym selfies, beach day pics and story highlights dedicated to nail art, food and her family.

She’s been with her boyfriend Jebin for six whole years

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Johnsen (@alexandriajohnsen)

Six years ago, Alex and Jebin met at a grocery shop in Chicago while working together. A classic co-workers turned lovers story, one night while working late together they got Italian ice together and had their first ever kiss. But after six years together, the 23-year-old is tired of waiting and ready to put their relationship to the test with The Ultimatum, which also includes moving in together for the first time.

The main thing keeping Jebin and Alex from being together forever is his family, according to the hedge fund manager. His family don’t accept their relationship, as Alex isn’t of Italian descent.

“I wish my family were more accepting of her,” he told Tudum.

Still, Alex can’t wait around forever. In the next few episodes, we’ll watch them navigate an imagined married life, which will help both teenage sweethearts decide whether they want to spend the rest of their lives together or move on.

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