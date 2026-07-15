Inside Rebecca from 90 Day Fiancé’s busy job after marriage issues with husband Zied

Rebecca and her husband Zied Hakimi are a major part of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort, so here’s what you need to know about her busy and damaging job.

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort, Rebecca and Died have opened up about several of their issues, six years into their marriage. From miscommunication to arguments over household chore, they’ve joined The Last Resort in an effort to finally fix their relationship issues.

Here’s what Rebecca from 90 Day Fiancé does for work

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Parrott Official (@tlc_90day_rebecca)

But what does Rebecca do outside of being a reality TV star? The 55-year-old has been open about her career as a restaurant manager at Joella’s Hot Chicken in Georgia.

“It’s long hours. It’s hard work,” she said back in 2021 on the job. “I’m responsible for the food, the guests, the labour, the food cost, the building, and I’m a perfectionist. ”

Rebecca took on the job after working as a private investigator for years, as it was a more stable and reliable income to help support Zied’s K-1 visa.

“If I were in any — literally almost any — other field of work, this would have been a blessing in disguise,” she told Us at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Parrott Official (@tlc_90day_rebecca)

“Can you imagine [if] I would have gotten the stimulus checks and probably gotten unemployment to stay home? We would have thought it was written just for us. We would have gotten to stay together … or we would have killed each other. I don’t know. But you know, because of my job, it was just the worst possible scenario.”

It’s unclear if she’s still working as a manager at the restaurant, but even if she is, she makes money in lots of different ways. Earlier this year, she posted an AI caricature of her work, which called her the “contractor in charge” and showed her working from home with a headset on.

“What ChatGPT thinks I do. It’s pretty accurate,” she captioned it.

On her Linktree, Rebecca shares her PayPal and personal video-message site, where fans can request a Cameo-style greeting for $35 each. Zied also has a Cameo, starting at a high $45.With almost 800 reviews, he’s definitely raking it in.

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