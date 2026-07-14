Love Island USA’s Trinity breaks silence after winning show, and she’s responding to backlash

Trinity has broken her silence after winning Love Island USA. She’s posted a statement thanking people for their support, but didn’t hold back when it came to the amount of criticism her fellow Islander Zach Georgio, who came second with Kayda, is receiving online.

After she and Bryce shared a phot on their first date in the villa with a heart emoji and “My lover,” Trinity took to her Instagram Story on July 14th. She wrote: “Coming out the villa, I want to say I’m blessed and appreciative of the love and support everyone has given me.”

Trinity added in the statement: “With that being said, I wanna say the hate and ignorant comments some of you guys are doing regarding Zach is absolutely not okay and needs to stop, it’s very disheartening and we are people just like everyone else.”

“We genuinely have love for each other inside and out of the villa and he’s one of the most amazing people I’ve met so please have some empathy,” she concluded, before tagging her fellow finalists Zach, Sincere, Bryce, Melanie, Carl and Aniya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinity <3 (@soootrini)

In support, Bryce, Melanie, and Aniya reshared the post to his Instagram Story, but Zach has not. But he’s limited the comments on his recent grid post. Trinity is the most followed Islander from season eight, and people think the hate is based on people defending her.

One person said, “It’s diabolical when u actually think about How’s she’s sticking up for Zach but not KC and Tierra who have been actually getting death threats and bullied on their pages so much they turned the comments off,” but people think she hasn’t seen them.

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