Melanie’s sister savagely calls out Aniya for not having her back on Love Island USA

Melanie‘s sister has called out Aniya for not truly supporting her on Love Island USA. Steph Moreno is not happy with how Aniya in particular, who is supposedly Melanie’s closest friend in the villa, has been justifying Sincere Rhea‘s wild behaviour in Casa Amor.

Steph wrote: “If your friends can see you being hurt over and over by someone, see you cry, and still come to you making excuses for his behaviour and telling you to forgive him even if they have the best intentions, that’s not real support. That’s not how a friend shows up.”

Melanie sister is really crashing out. She says Aniya is not a good friend for giving her sister Mel bad advice! 😳 pic.twitter.com/PPtUeV8grO — Dana Rose 🌹 (@DisneeyDana) July 3, 2026

Well, Melanie gave a whole speech to Aniya, who was left single after choosing to stick with KC after Casa Amor, and the two have been there for each other throughout all of their boy troubles. She also reminded Aniya to breathe and started encouraging her.

They’ve both faced real challenges, and cried together throughout it all. But that wasn’t the end of Melanie’s sister’s rant. She also wrote: “There’s a narrative being made up that I’m hating on Aniya, and that’s simply not true. I’ve been very open about how much I love her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island USA (@loveislandusa)

Steph revealed she really appreciates Melanie’s friendship with Aniya and added: “My comments were general and not directed at anyone. I was simply speaking on the fact that, at times, we all give advice to people we care about that may not always be the best.”

She also addressed how she’s sure Aniya’s advice “came from a good place”. She’s not the only family member getting involved, because Sincere’s mum recently claimed all the girls are “lying” and said her son “isn’t the villain,” revealing he’s “there to explore.”

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