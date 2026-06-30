Here’s who’s still coupled up after Casa Amor on Love Island USA season eight

After spending a week in Casa Amor, the islanders on Love Island USA had a tough decision to make. Arguably the most important one during their Love Island journey. Should they remain in their original couple or bring someone back to the villa? We’ve rounded up the complete list of all the couples post-Casa Amor on Love Island USA season eight.

Who’s coupled up after Casa Amor?

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The only two single islanders going into Casa Amor were Jen and Caleb. And they both got lucky in Casa and found connections! Jen brought back Gal and Caleb brought back Jaiden.

Kenzie was coupled up with Corbin but after watching the live stream on the first night of Casa, she decided to open herself up. She ended up coupling with Dylan.

Corbin did not want to stay in his original couple with Kenzie and brought Parmida back to the villa with him.

Kayda and Zach were coupled up going into Casa Amor, and they both decided to stay in their original couple with each other. Zach however did explore a connection with Alannah. She was removed from the villa due to a video resurfacing of her using a racial slur. If she wasn’t removed he may have brought her back but, now we’ll never know.

Melanie was coupled up with Sincere before Casa Amor and they both explored other connections while in Casa. However, they both decided to remain loyal and not recouple with anyone new, so they remain coupled up post-Casa.

The couple who went through it the most while separated, Bryce and Trinity were coupled up before Casa and decided to stay loyal to each other. With both of them crying in confessionals over missing each other, safe to say we saw this one coming.

Before Casa Amor, Aniya was coupled up with KC. She explored an amazing connection with Carl and had everyone rooting for them, but decided to stay with KC. Devastatingly, KC returned to the villa with Tierra. This left Aniya single and vulnerable.

Who got dumped from Casa Amor?

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The islanders that were dumped from Casa Amor after not finding connections were Ronnie, Corey, Carl, Chay, Amora, and Sydney.

Two dumped islanders just returned

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America had the chance to vote for two dumped islanders to return from the villa in a shocking twist. Amora and Carl returned by popping out of a cake during a challenge hosted by Megan Thee Stallion. In true Love Island USA fashion, it was iconic. They remain single along with Aniya, yet something tells us that Aniya and Carl will be coupling up real soon.

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