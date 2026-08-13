‘In a state of shock’: Dannelle gives an update on how she’s doing after Let’s Marry Harry

Dannelle was sadly turned down by Harry Jowsey on Let’s Marry Harry, and she’s now given an update about how she’s doing 10 months after filming, which finished in October last year.

During a Q&A on Instagram, she was asked how she managed to stay so composed whilst Harry let her down on the show, admitting she was “in a state of shock and too stunned to speak.”

As for how she felt watching the whole thing back, she reminded everyone it was “really real” for her and whilst she’s “okay” it was “really hard to watch.” She “wasn’t relieved” initially that she and Harry Jowsey didn’t get married and spent a lot of time “processing” everything, but thinks that “looking back now” that “everything happened the way it was supposed to.”

If you’re wondering whether the Let’s Marry Harry reunion, which is releasing at the end of the month, has been filmed yet but Dannelle revealed they haven’t filmed it yet! Looks like we’ll be getting the most up to date drama then! Dannelle also shared that she and Amber have talked since filming and that she’s very confused about a lot of the stuff that happened on the show.

Dannelle also spoke to Tudum about the finale, explaining that after their conversation she’d just assumed that Harry wasn’t ready for marriage, recalling: “If he’s not marrying me today, he’s not getting married.”

It was only later that she realised he was actually getting married to Amber, as she worked it out with her friends and family who happened to be staying at the same hotel as all of Amber’s family. She explained: “It was pretty easy to figure out that everyone was on their way to the wedding. I didn’t sleep that whole night. I was up till 4:00 a.m.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.