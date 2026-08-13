All the evidence for and against Harry Jowsey and Amber Mozo still being together

Harry Jowsey and Amber Mozo tied the knot on Let’s Marry Harry, and now it’s time to figure out if they’re still together or not. Well, there’s plenty of evidence for or against the idea they could still be married, but then again, we know what Harry’s dating history is like!

Amber was posting photos with another guy

Amber seemed to have accidentally revealed that she and Harry Jowsey have split up after getting married on Let’s Marry Harry, through an Instagram story. An Instagram story she posted on July 2, shows herself being carried into a private jet in the arms of a man.

It’s from the back, so we unfortunately can’t see his face. It’s very much not Harry, though. However, she’s since addressed the rumours to Reality Shrine and claimed that she “knows him because I grew up in Hawaii with him, and he dates my friend.”

Alex also confirmed they’re not together, saying: “Actually, she’s a best friend, and she works as a travel photographer for my travel company Omertá.” So, we can confirm that the pair are not dating, but they are close friends.

Harry admitted he is now in love with someone

Harry revealed he’s now “in love” to TMZ, days after Let’s Marry Harry dropped. He said it’s “bittersweet” that his late father wasn’t here to see him get married, but this is a strong piece of evidence he may have stuck with Amber, even though Reality Steve alleged they split.

He also said he’s “quitting dating shows forever,” so if he really was loved-up, surely that would make sense! He’s also spoken highly of Amber ever since he met her and said: “I really love Amber’s confidence and how she thinks about the world.”

Amber has been shading Harry a lot – and vice versa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)

In one video, Amber said: “24 hours until the world’s biggest man hater attempts to date the world’s biggest red flag.” And while she nor Harry follows one another, she wrote in a Q&A: “Unfortunately I have to admit Harry is one of the funniest people in the world.”

She also said she’s “good at goodbyes” in May and shared a quote that reads: “The love genuine over here, that’s why it ain’t for everybody.” And to be honest, Amber has given some hints about where she stands with Harry, as she had “one lover” in January.

Harry has been posting multiple videos with other women, such as Anna Paul, months after the show wrapped filming. In one video, he wrote that he “got his ex a Christmas present” and in another, “When the romanticism wears off and I realise I crashed out over a loser.”

Amber claimed the show is her ‘last side quest’

Amber said the show was her “last side quest” but did share some cute Polaroids of them together on August 6th. Harry also doesn’t follow her, so it looks like their short-lived romance is officially done and dusted. Thank god it wasn’t a legally-binding marriage.

They never actually got a marriage certificate once filming ended, so it doesn’t sound like it lasted long. And one sign they hate each other’s guts is that Amber doesn’t follow Harry on Instagram, and recently said the show helped her “overcome her invisibility wound.”

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