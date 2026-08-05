From Sia to Lucy Hale, what actually happened between Harry Jowsey and his famous exes?!

Harry Jowsey has had his fair share of exes, and he was even thought to be dating everyone from Sia to Lucy Hale. All of them have been rumours to be honest, but it’s no secret that Harry has always had a reputation for dating women, and most of the time, they’re famous.

Harry was seen holding hands with Sia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)

In July 2025, Harry was spotted holding hands with the singer, Sia. She filed for divorce from her husband months before, and yes, she’s twice Harry’s age. She claimed she’s “signing up” for his upcoming show, Let’s Marry Harry, and encouraged everyone else to.

The two reportedly went out for dinner in Los Angeles, then left the venue hand-in-hand, having spend loads of time together recently. A source has since told Daily Mail Australia that while their “chemistry is undeniable,” their relationship is strictly platonic. Phew.

His last rumoured ‘ex’ was Lucy Hale

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Harry was dating actress Lucy Hale, who he is thought to have hit it off with, in March 2025. He slid into her DMs, which is where they both connected over their mutual sobriety. A source told People their relationship is “super casual, but it’s not brand new.”

Another insider told Us Weekly more about how the pair first met, claiming: “Harry initiated things with Lucy Hale. They are spending time together in New York City, and it’s very new.” Lucy was “very supportive toward” Harry Jowsey and “his decision” to cut out alcohol.

“It’s casual and they are having fun, but Harry is very into Lucy. Friends around them think they are very cute and are a good, yet surprising match,” continued the source. His previous girlfriends include Georgia Hassarati, after she won Perfect Match season one.

Harry was with two Too Hot to Handle stars

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Harry and Georgia reportedly broke up in April 2023, following a romance with Francesca Farago after they first met on Too Hot To Handle. Since then, he’s been linked to Love Is Blind’s Jessica Vestal, but she broke things off with him before the show ended.

He’s said on his Boyfriend Material podcast that he believes he’d be a good partner. Harry said: “The last person I was seeing, I thought, ‘Oh yeah, I’m doing it right,’ I was doing the honest thing from the start, and then it didn’t work out. I just think it was the wrong person.”

He then added: “I think I’m at a point where I’m ready. I’ve stopped, like, slutting around. I was doing the celibacy thing for a bit and then I kept relapsing, and then now I’m just going to focus on one person at a time.” And now he claims he’s ready for marriage!

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