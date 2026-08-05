Get to know Rob Evors on House of Stassi, whose whole personality is being a dog Dad

Rob Evors is a cast member on House of Stassi, who calls himself a ‘dog Dad’ and is part of Stassi Schroeder‘s friendship group (kinda). He’s actually an actor in the real world, but let’s get to know the very non-famous guy who spends a lot of time with Stassi and her friends.

Rob Evors works as a lowkey actor

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Rob is an actor and executive who’s starred on Project X in 2012, as well as All American and Far Cry 5: Inside Eden’s Gate in 2018. He actually once won Wheel of Fortune in 2022, where he tried to flirt with the host, Vanna White, making things pretty awkward.

He won $71K and a bonus Mini Cooper car, and even had his dating podcast mentioned on the competition. He motioned for Vanna to join him in the passenger seat, and she awkwardly declined. Well, I guess you can’t hate the man for trying!

His whole personality is ‘dog Dad’

Rob has openly spoken about how single he is, as he can “do what he wants (nothing), see who he wants (no one) and go out when he wants (never).” But for the most part, he’s either hanging out with the Vanderpump Rules cast, or looking after his cute dog, Ransom.

He calls his three-year-old pet his “ride or die” and even gave him his own debut on House of Stassi. Rob wrote: “Always by my side, full of love, and makes every day better just by being in it. Rob has had Ransom since he was a small pup, and has even become viewers’ faves.

He’s besties with Beau Clark

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If you’re wondering how Rob is even in the Pump Rules circle, it’s because he’s widely known as Stassi Schroeder’s husband Beau Clark’s best friend. However, Rob and Beau didn’t actually speak for nine months after a huge falling out, and have since reconciled.

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